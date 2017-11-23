BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire
London, November 23
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 31 October 2017 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
23 November 2017
