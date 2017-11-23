Technavio's latest report on the global automotive active grille shutter marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

An overview on the global automotive active grille shutter market

Super sports and luxury cars thrive on the demand for high performance and speed, which can only be achieved with a combination of a powerful engine and efficient aerodynamics to reduce the drag. All the above factors made the adoption of active grille shutters mandatory, but with the introduction of stringent emission norms by governments worldwide, the adoption of active grille shutters has increased in the mid-segment, and some low-end cars use them as well.

Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive electronics sector, says, "Governments worldwide are also supporting the use of alternate fuel to combat increasing emissions. The scope of growth of automotive active grille shutter is huge as it helps to reduce emissions and increase fuel efficiency. Electric vehicles are also growing at a great pace and adoption of this technology will help to increase their range."

The top three emerging trends driving the global automotive active grille shutter marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing demand for shape memory alloys

Development of smart electric actuators for active grille shutters

Increasing use of carbon fiber

Increasing demand for shape memory alloys

A shape memory alloy (SMA) retains its shape on heating or cooling after any deformity. In 2009, General Motors filed a patent and introduced this alloy in the market. It created a prototype engine using SMA because of which it was awarded USD 2.7 million by the US Department of Energy. Additionally, it also mastered the process of manufacturing lightweight materials for automotive applications.

"The introduction of SMA was a boon for the automotive industry as a typical vehicle consists of more than 200 moving parts and replacing them with SMA will result in weight reduction of the vehicle. This will lead to higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions. In 2013, General Motors introduced SMA in Chevrolet Corvette and is continuously working on introducing it in other models," says Ganesh

Development of smart electric actuators for active grille shutters

Active grille shutters are known for increasing the weight of the vehicle through a heavy motor for operating the shutters and complex design for movement of shutters. This was a major setback as it decreased their adoption rate as OEMs preferred reducing the overall weight of the vehicle by using lightweight materials like aluminum. To counter this low adoption, recent developments in R&D produced smart electric actuators for active grille shutters. These motors are lightweight and are directly controlled by the engine ECU to offer optimal performance.

Increasing use of carbon fiber

Carbon fiber is slowly being adopted to reduce the weight of the vehicle. It is an ideal replacement for metal due to its higher strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and workability. It has been used in vehicles where the performance is prioritized than the cost of the vehicle.

Supercars and luxury cars used carbon fiber for aesthetic appeals and weight reduction for higher performance, strength, and agility. It is mostly used in spoiler, dashboard, side skirts, and chassis. For instance, Lexus RC F uses an active carbon fiber rear spoiler to reduce overall weight and enhance performance.

The key vendors are as follows:

Magna

Röchling

SRG Global

Valeo

