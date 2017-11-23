Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2017) - Glance Technologies (CSE: GET) (FSE: GJT) (OTCQB: GLNNF) plans to launch a "Glance" token which will be granted as a reward to users of the Glance Pay mobile payment app every time they make a payment on the Glance Pay mobile network.

This reward will apply to all payments, whether the payment is made with the new cryptocurrency or by other payment methods.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Glance" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_cua1uk60/Glance-Technologies-CSEGET-plans-to-launch-a-Glance-Token

This strategy is intended to support rapid adoption of the cryptocurrency to a broad range of consumers, although the app will also be marketed to crypto users in leading urban centres.

Glance also intends to apply elements of its anti-fraud technology to cryptocurrencies to reduce the risk associated with converting traditional currencies to and from cryptocurrencies. Unlike many of the other services, which require custom hardware, Glance's track technology doesn't need custom hardware for swiping cards or using chip and pin machines.

According to coinmarketcap.com, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies has soared from US$17 billion a year ago to more than US$245 billion this week, an increase of 1,340%. This incredible expansion of the cryptocurrency market demonstrates a significant increase in demand for cryptocurrencies and increased demand for ways to spend them.

Based on discussions with Glance's cryptocurrency advisors and through its own internal research, Glance's management believes the following are some of the key factors driving successful cryptocurrencies:

Proven management and technical team

Proven cryptocurrency team

Large network of cryptocurrency advisors and partners for strategy and raising awareness in the cryptocurrency community

Access to a network or community which would significantly benefit from usage of the cryptocurrency

Access to funding to build the technology and to raise awareness for the cryptocurrency

Glance believes that it is well positioned in relation to these factors and is actively looking to increase its capabilities on all fronts.

The company released a new version of its Glance Pay app for iOS devices, to be followed shortly by a version for Android devices. The new version will provide expanded promotional and deal features, enhanced event functionality, and new user initiated payment capabilities.

Desmond Griffin, CEO, stated: "We view this release as a significant upgrade of our technology and we are excited to share it with consumers. As we continue to innovate and improve our technology, we believe our offering becomes increasingly compelling to consumers and merchants."

Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, offering targeted in-app marketing, geo targeted digital coupons, social media marketing, and custom rewards programs.

Glance Pay has entered into significant licensing agreements to access the cannabis, fitness, wellness, foreign student and tourist markets through Cannapay Financial, Active Pay Distribution and Euro Asia Pay Holdings.

For more information please visit the company's website www.glance.tech or contact Christina Rao, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 604-723-7480 or email investors@glancepay.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com