Sultanate of Oman to Host the Final Award Ceremony of the MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition in its 11th Edition

MUSCAT, Oman, November 23, 2017

-In partnership with Community Jameel; with this year's trategic partners Riyada, Omantel, Oman Technology Fund and Zain Group as a digital partner

Finals to be held on 19 April, 2018 ; Application deadline December 5, 2017

The MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Pan Arab announced the final award ceremony of The MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition in its 11th edition which will be held in the Sultanate of Oman on the 19th of April 2018. The announcement came during a press conference held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat, Oman and was attended by Representatives from institutions supporting this competition. This year's edition is yet again in partnership with "Community Jameel", a social enterprise organization that operates a wide range of initiatives which promote and contribute towards positive societal change and economic sustainability. In addition, the strategic partners include Riyada, the competition's governmental backbone, Omantel, a key contributor and supporter as well as Oman Technology Fund and Zain Group, the competition's digital partner.

The MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition in its 11th edition opened its registration process from the 3rd of September till the 5th of December on the competition's official website: Mitarabcompetition.com. The semi-finalist teams will be announced on the 12th of January 2018 and will compete for a cumulative of cash prizes worth US$160,000.

In her speech, Hala Fadel, Chair of the board of MITEF Pan Arab emphasized the importance of betting and investing in the capacities and talents of the Arab youth to ensure societal development. She said, "We proceed with the annual MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition for the 11th year in a row. Throughout the years it has become a platform for young talents to embark on their careers, express their ideas and achieve them on the ground. The closing ceremony will be held in Sultanate of Oman to be the incubator for hundreds of young people and entrepreneurs in their journey towards discovery, development and success."

Fady Jameel, President of Community Jameel International said, "We thank the Sultanate of Oman for hosting the closing ceremony of the MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition. The annual competition continues to play a key role in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the region, and Community Jameel is delighted to again support its already excellent reputation. We look forward to further developing entrepreneurship in the Arab region by promoting dialogue on how entrepreneurship can be encouraged, developing innovation and discussing the challenges that young men and women may face in the future."

The MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition in its 11th edition incorporates three tracks: the Ideas track, the Startups track and the Social Entrepreneurship track. Each winning team will receive a cash prize in addition to advanced training sessions, personal mentorship and guidance, not to mention a great deal of media coverage and excellent networking opportunities.

About MITEF Pan Arab: Founded in 2005, the MIT Enterprise Forum of the Pan Arab Region (http://www.mitefarab.org) is one of the 28 worldwide chapters of the MIT Enterprise Forum Global, an avid promoter of entrepreneurship and innovation worldwide. The MIT Enterprise Forum- Pan Arab has a proven record in promoting MIT-style entrepreneurship by organizing each year the MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition targeting 21 countries of the Arab region and attracting over 12,000 entrepreneurs a year.

About Community Jameel: Established in 2003, Community Jameel is a social enterprise organisation that operates a wide range of initiatives to promote a positive society and economic sustainability. From individual, community and Arab life as a whole, in Saudi Arabia and beyond, Community Jameel promotes Arab arts and culture in the Middle East and around the world, works against unemployment, enables research for poverty alleviation and food and water security, and provides education and training opportunities.

Community Jameel supports and partners with global institutions, which employ hundreds of people, all aiming to provide people with opportunities and training in the following areas:

- Job Creation - Bab Rizq Jameel

- Arts and Culture - Art Jameel

- Global Poverty Alleviation

- Food and Water Security

- Education and Training

- Health and Social

