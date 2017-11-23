Next Generation Industrial Marketplace Report 2017: Evaluate the Emerging Role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics in the Era of Industry 4.0

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Next Generation Industrial Marketplace: Teleoperation, Connected Manufacturing, and Digital Twin Solutions" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research evaluates the emerging role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0.

The report analyzes the impact of Teleoperation and Telerobotics solutions in different industry verticals and technology sectors, and provides market forecast for IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics systems, services, and solutions. This research also assesses the technologies, companies, and solutions involved in next generation Connected Manufacturing.

As part of the fourth industrial revolution, manufacturing and industrial processes are rapidly evolving due to a few key technologies including machine-to-machine communications, robotics, and various Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Three particularly powerful forces are converging to transform the industrial marketplace:

Teleoperation and Telerobotics plays a profound role in industrial automation and the rapidly evolving industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) arena. Robots and remote control systems enable various industries to control real machines/equipment by virtual object through master controlling interfaces.

Connected Manufacturing is evolving to become one of the most important business segments of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and represents a worldwide market opportunity, especially in the developed nations.

Digital Twinning refers to the mapping of the physical world to the digital world in which Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms and Software are leveraged to create a digital representation of physical object or asset. The Digital Twin of a physical object can provide data about the asset such as its physical state and disposition.

This research also evaluates Digital Twinning technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. The report assesses the Digital Twinning product and service ecosystem including application development and operations. The report also analyzes technologies supporting and benefiting from Digital Twinning. The report also provides detailed forecasts covering Digital Twinning in many market segments and use cases including manufacturing simulations, predictive analytics, and more.



Key Topics Covered:



Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)



1. Executive Summary



2. Overview Of Industrial IoT (IIoT)



3. Teleoperation And Telerobotics



4. Role Of Teleoperation And Telerobotics



5. Teleoperation And Telerobotics Market And Forecasts 2016 - 2021



6. Impact Of Teleoperation And Telerobotics



7. Conclusions And Recommendations



Connected Manufacturing 2017 - 2022



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Overview



4 Global Markets for Connected Manufacturing



5 Connected Manufacturing Technologies



6 Vendor Analysis



Internet of Things (IoT) Digital Twinning: Market Outlook for IoT enabled Physical to Virtual Mapping and Management 2017 - 2022



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Supporting Technologies



4 Digital Twin Product and Service Ecosystem



5 IoT Digital Twinning Market Forecast 2017 - 2022



6 Vendor Analysis



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

Appendix

Connected IoT Devices 2017 - 2022

Connected IoT Devices by Type 2017 - 2022

Connected Sensor Enabled Objects 2017 - 2022

Global IoT Simulation Market by Software Type 2017 - 2022

IoT Things Management System Market 2017 - 2022

IoT Smart Building Market for Software and System 2017 - 2022

Vehicle to Everything Module Deployment 2017 - 2022



