Jennewein Biotechnologie Obtains EU Approval for 2'-Fucosyllactose

Jennewein Biotechnologie, the world's leading manufacturer of human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), today announces that it has received a response from the European Commission which includes the decision that, "2'-fucosyllactose powder and liquid concentrate may be placed on the European Union market as a novel food ingredient."This follows a decision by the Committee on Safety Assessment of Novel Foods (VNV) to issue a certificate in September 2016 stating that the Jennewein product is, "a well-characterized 2'-fucosyllactose preparation of high purity." The VNV based its notification on European Commission Regulation 258/97 and a dossier provided by Jennewein Biotechnologie containing specific technical information about the product. This confirms that Jennewein's 2'-fucosyllactose, which is produced using a bacterial fermentation process, is the first HMO to receive a novel food authorization under EU law and can now enter the market in Europe. The registration of this HMO will revolutionize the EU infant formula market: "This Novel Food authorization is a milestone in the history of biotechnology, and a major breakthrough in the development of infant formulas," stated Stefan Jennewein, the CEO of Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH.

About 2'-fucosyllactose

The oligosaccharide 2'-fucosyllactose is the most abundant HMO. Several beneficial functions have been attributed to 2'-fucosyllactose, including prebiotic activity, protection against infection by diarrhea-causing pathogens, the attenuation of inflammation, and the promotion of brain development in terms of learning and memory. These functional benefits underlie the great demand for 2'-fucosyllactose as a functional ingredient in infant formula and therapeutic nutrition products.

About Jennewein Biotechnologie :

Jennewein Biotechnologie is a leading company specializing in the production of rare functional monosaccharides and oligosaccharides for nutritional and medical applications. The HMO production process was developed by Jennewein following extensive in-house research and is based on bacterial fermentation. The HMOs produced by Jennewein Biotechnologie have been awarded GRAS status in the United States for general nutrition, medical nutrition and for use in dietary supplements. They are also approved for kosher and halal food products. The product is marketed under the brand name Mum's Sweet Secret.

