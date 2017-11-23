The Most Comprehensive Selection of Reports Available Addressing the Market for IoT in Industry Verticals: 2017-2022

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies, Solutions, and Market Opportunities 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and solutions are anticipated to transform virtually every industry vertical across consumer, enterprise, and industrial segments. This transformation will include everything from business strategy and planning to PLM and CRM. Virtually every operational process and procedure will be impacted by IoT at some point for most industries. This impact will be favorable long-term, but highly disruptive in the short term for many segments.
Successful companies will be those that understand how and where IoT technologies and solutions will drive opportunities for operational improvements, new and enhanced products and services, as well as completely new business models. This research is critical to identifying opportunities for R&D, technology integration, and development of new solutions and applications across industry segments. Our findings, insights, data and forecasts are also a key part of capitalizing upon the market for new and enhanced hardware, software, platforms, and services for emerging IoT networks and systems.
Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies, Solutions, and Market Opportunities 2017 - 2022 represents the most comprehensive selection of reports available addressing the market for IoT in industry verticals as well as IoT driven solutions, services, and applications across segments. This portfolio of reports also provides extensive coverage of IoT technology driven hardware, software, and platform integration as well as convergence of IoT with other emerging ICT technologies such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Data Analytics.
Target Audience:
- Cloud companies
- Consumer IoT companies
- Enterprise IoT companies
- IoT infrastructure providers
- Managed services providers
- Systems integration companies
- IoT data management providers
- IoT apps and services companies
- Enterprise automation providers
- Wireless infrastructure providers
- Management consulting companies
Key Topics Covered:
- Wearable Devices and IoT in Healthcare 2017 - 2022
- Internet of Things Contextual Computing 2017 - 2022
- IoT Chipset Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- Enterprise and Industrial IoT Real-time Data 2017 - 2022
- IoT Database Infrastructure and DB Services 2017 - 2022
- Smart Appliance Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- IoT in Healthcare Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- IoT in Agriculture: Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- IoT in Smart Buildings Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- Smart Workplace: Devices, Applications, and Services 2017 - 2022
- IoT in Connected Vehicles and Personal Transportation 2017 - 2022
- NFV in IoT: Technology, Market Assessment, and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- Internet of Things (IoT) WAN Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- IoT Data as a Service (IoTDaaS) Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- Connected Home and IoT: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- IoT Data Management and Analytics Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- Internet of Nanoscale Things: Nano IoT Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Technologies, Solutions, and Services 2017 - 2022
- Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) for IoT: Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- IoT in Smart Infrastructure, Cities, and Buildings: Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms and Software: Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- IoT Enabled Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- Industrial IoT, Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence in Connected Manufacturing 2017 - 2022
- Identity Management in IoT: Identity of Things (IDoT) Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- Internet of Things Architecture and Infrastructure: IoT Databases, APIs, Software, and Data Services
- Internet of Things (IoT) Service Level Agreements: Market Outlook and Forecast for IoT SLAs 2017 - 2022
- Sensors and Embedded Systems in the Internet of Things (IoT): Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017- 2022
- Internet of Things API Marketplace: IoT API Use Cases, Solutions, Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- Internet of Things in Europe: Technology Adoption and Market Outlook for IoT Solutions, Applications, and Services 2017 - 2022
- Geo IoT Technologies, Services, and Applications Market Outlook: Positioning, Proximity, Location Data and Analytics 2017 - 2022
- Internet of Things (IoT) in Industry Verticals: IoT in Major Sectors and Outlook for Managed Services and Data Services 2017 - 2022
- Internet of Things (IoT) Digital Twinning: Market Outlook for IoT enabled Physical to Virtual Mapping and Management 2017 - 2022
- IoT Market by Infrastructure (Platforms, Hardware, and Software), Applications in Industry Verticals, Devices, and Sensors 2017 - 2022
- IoT Market in ASEAN Countries by Infrastructure (Platforms, Hardware, and Software) and Applications in Industry Verticals 2017 - 2022
- Embedded Internet of Things (IoT) Ecosystem: Next Gen Embedded System Hardware, Software, Tools, and Operating Systems 2017 - 2022
- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and 5G New Radio (NR): Market Outlook and Forecasts for IIoT and 5G NR enabled Automation 2017 - 2022
- Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety, Commercial Applications, and Services: V2V and V2X Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- Internet of Things (IoT) Device Management: IoT Device Administration, Monitoring, and Diagnostics Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
- IoT Application and Services Development Market: Operating Systems, Development Environment, Testing/Simulations, and Deployment 2017 - 2022
- Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT: Market for Cloud support of IIoT by Software, Platforms, Infrastructure (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS) and Outlook for Centralized Cloud and Fog Computing for IIoT Devices and Objects/Things 2017 - 2022
Note: If interested in a custom grouping of reports, special packages are offered to meet your unique needs.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xk28zg/internet_of
