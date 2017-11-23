According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automotive solenoid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the predicted period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005028/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global solenoid market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Solenoid Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The increase in the demand for automobiles around the globe will directly translate into the demand for automotive solenoids. Solenoids are widely used to connect various components in the automobile. The continued change in the consumer preferences has resulted in continue innovations, in terms of design and customization, in the automotive industry.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's analysts categorize the global automotive solenoid market into four major segments by application:

Engine and control systems

Fuel emission control systems

Heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), body control, and interiors

Chassis, safety, and security systems

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three application segments of the global automotive solenoid market are discussed below:

Global automotive solenoid market for engine and control systems

The use of solenoid packs and subsystems in automotive is the highest in the engine and control systems. The engine and control system present in all the automobiles consists of various essential components, such as starter, engine control valves, dual clutch transmission control, fuel system valves, fuel pump control, injection systems, hydraulic transmission valves, turbochargers, oil pump control, and others.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead automotive electronics research analyst from Technavio, "In premium passenger cars, more solenoid packs and subsystems are used, when compared with commuter and mid-premium vehicles. As the complexity of the engine in the automobile increases, the number of solenoid packs and subsystems also increases."

Global automotive solenoid market for chassis, safety, and security systems

The number of injuries caused by automobiles is increasing each year. Various regulatory bodies, such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US, around the world, have made it mandatory to install various safety and security systems in the automobiles to ensure the passenger safety. As safety and security systems have become mandatory, leading OEMs are ensuring that their automobiles are equipped with the latest safety devices, such as airbags, seat belt tensioners, rear-facing camera systems, and others.

"Few components wherein solenoid packs and subsystems are used in the chassis and safety system of the automotive are advanced suspensions, anti-lock braking system, compressor clutches and valves, continuously variable road sensing suspension system, power steering valves, and safety interlock systems," says Amey

Global automotive solenoid market for HVAC, body control, and interiors

HVAC constitutes the indoor and automotive ambient comfort. The development of climate control system inside an automobile can be attributed to the increasing desire for comfort and luxury. The number of solenoid packs and subsystems used in the premium segment passenger cars is more when compared with low-end passenger cars.

Solenoid packs and subsystems are used in all five components, such as a drier receiver, evaporator, expansion valves, condenser, and compressor of the HVAC system. The various components that use solenoid packs and sub-systems in the HVAC body control and interiors are air conditioner clutches, battery disconnects, circuit breakers, climate control, door closer clutches, fuel cap lock, headlight adjustment system, in-car entertainment releases, and vacuum control systems.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Bosch

Delphi Automotive

Hitachi

Johnson Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Browse Related Reports:

Global Two-wheeler Knock Sensors Market 2017-2021

Global Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005028/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com