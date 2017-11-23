Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company')

All data as at 31 October 2017

This data will be available on the Company's website

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 October 2017

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 6.7 Tech Mahindra 4.9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 4.1 Chroma ATE 3.9 Standard Foods 3.8 Marico 3.7 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.9 Ayala Corp. 2.8 E.SUN Financial Holding Co. 2.7 Manila Water 2.6 Total 38.1 Geographical breakdown % India 34.0 Taiwan

Philippines 18.7

7.9 Hong Kong 6.7 Indonesia 5.1 Bangladesh 4.7 Sri Lanka

Thailand 3.8

2.7 China

Others

Cash 2.4

9.3

4.7 Total 100.0

23 November 2017

