Donnerstag, 23.11.2017

Xetra-Orderbuch

Rohstoffe
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.11.2017 | 17:25
PR Newswire

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, November 23

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company')

All data as at 31 October 2017

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 October 2017

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings6.7
Tech Mahindra4.9
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing4.1
Chroma ATE3.9
Standard Foods3.8
Marico3.7
Kotak Mahindra Bank2.9
Ayala Corp.2.8
E.SUN Financial Holding Co.2.7
Manila Water2.6
Total38.1
Geographical breakdown%
India34.0
Taiwan
Philippines		18.7
7.9
Hong Kong6.7
Indonesia5.1
Bangladesh4.7
Sri Lanka
Thailand		3.8
2.7
China
Others
Cash		2.4
9.3
4.7
Total100.0

- ENDS-

23 November 2017

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


