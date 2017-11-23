Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, November 23
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company')
All data as at 31 October 2017
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 October 2017
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|6.7
|Tech Mahindra
|4.9
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|4.1
|Chroma ATE
|3.9
|Standard Foods
|3.8
|Marico
|3.7
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2.9
|Ayala Corp.
|2.8
|E.SUN Financial Holding Co.
|2.7
|Manila Water
|2.6
|Total
|38.1
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|34.0
|Taiwan
Philippines
|18.7
7.9
|Hong Kong
|6.7
|Indonesia
|5.1
|Bangladesh
|4.7
|Sri Lanka
Thailand
|3.8
2.7
|China
Others
Cash
|2.4
9.3
4.7
|Total
|100.0
23 November 2017
