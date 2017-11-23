Barceló Bávaro Presents its Program of Activities for 2018

RIO DE JANEIRO, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Spanish Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort in Punta Cana, known as one of the ten best beaches in the world, launched the activities calendar for 2018. These activities are dedicated to New Year celebrations, Super Bowl, Valentine's Day, Earth Day, as well as to thematic weeks such as Sport Week, Zumba Week or Culinary Week.

The Resort has scheduled these activities "in order to make guests the only protagonists of the next year", according to Natalia Guzman, one of the marketing responsible of the resort. "February has two appointed days: the 4th for the exciting Super Bowl and the 14th for the charmed Saint Valentines".

The activities presented on the calendar continue with the Carnival Party on March 2nd and with the Saint Patrick's Day. In April, Earth Day will take place on the 22nd. At the beginning of June 5th the Zumba Week will take place, and on July 4th, the resort will celebrate with all of the clients, the US Independence.

In September, Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort will introduce a Sports Week and a Golf Tournament. October is the most complete month in activities thanks to Singles Week, the Culinary Week and the night of the 31st: The Halloween's night celebration.

The last two months of 2018 will be dedicated to Thanksgiving Day, on November 6th and Christmas that will make December 24th and December 31st two scheduled celebrations to all of the family guests "that will make everyone the desire of coming back to Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort in Punta Cana", concludes Natalia.



