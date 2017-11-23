Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Conversion of Securities

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company')

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

23 November 2017

Completion of 31st October 2017 Share Conversion

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

Following the publication on 21st November 2017 of final month-end net asset values for

31st October 2017 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31st October share conversion date:

1.262586 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share 0.792024 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be converted:



GBP 2,010 shares of no par value into 2,537 USD shares



The Company's Articles of Incorporation provide that whenever a number of shares is converted from one currency class to another, a corresponding number of unlisted B shares shall be converted so as to maintain the set ratio of B shares to ordinary shares. On this basis, the following B shares will be converted:



GBP 1,340 shares of no par value into 1,691 USD shares





Following conversion of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:



47,345,583 US Dollar shares; and

2,138,770 Sterling shares



31,563,742 Dollar B shares; and

1,425,861 Sterling B shares



Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA') for the 2,537 new US Dollar shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities on or around 29 November 2017.



The Share conversion took place on 23 November 2017



Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Franczeska Hanford +44 148-174-5918

Email: FK26@ntrs.com





