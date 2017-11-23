3D Printing, Industry 4.0 and Connected Manufacturing Markets Report 2017 - 2022: What is Causing Disruption and Opportunities Across Many Industry Verticals

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Industry 4.0 and Connected Manufacturing 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research evaluates Industry 4.0 and the Connected Manufacturing market. It includes analysis of the 3D Printing market specifically. The research provides detailed forecasts for the 2017 to 2022 period for many important areas including Sensor Systems and Connected Devices, System Connectivity, Consulting Services, and more.

Industry 4.0 is impacting Connected Manufacturing on a global scale. The integration of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart Machines is providing unprecedented visibility and control into industrial processes. The combination of many Industry 4.0 technologies (Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, IIoT, Robotics, etc.) is also transforming the relationship between physical assets and virtual control via software and intuitive user interfaces.

3D Printing is poised to cause a huge shift in manufacturing as fabrication becomes much more flexible, cost effective, distributed, and on-demand. Manufacturing is no longer single-threaded as competition for similar goods opens up to many market participants. This puts the onus of differentiation on manufacturers to compete on more than just cost and availability. With the emergence of the cloud-based as a service model, products become services, allowing Connected Manufacturing companies to continue to compete after the sale through transformed PLM.

Key Topics Covered:



Connected Manufacturing 2017 - 2022



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Overview



4 Global Markets for Connected Manufacturing



5 Connected Manufacturing Technologies



6 Vendor Analysis



Industrie 4.0: Principles, Players, Industry Impact and Outlook



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Industrie 4.0 Players



4. Industrie 4.0 Outlook



5. Summary and Recommendations



3D Printing Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022



1 Overview



2 3D Printing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 to 2022



3 3D Printing Ecosystem and Vendor Analysis



4 Market Direction and Future of 3D Printing

Companies Mentioned



Bosch

Cisco Inc.

GE

IBM Corp.

SAP

Software AG

