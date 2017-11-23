sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.11.2017 | 17:31
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

3D Printing, Industry 4.0 and Connected Manufacturing Markets Report 2017 - 2022: What is Causing Disruption and Opportunities Across Many Industry Verticals

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Industry 4.0 and Connected Manufacturing 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This research evaluates Industry 4.0 and the Connected Manufacturing market. It includes analysis of the 3D Printing market specifically. The research provides detailed forecasts for the 2017 to 2022 period for many important areas including Sensor Systems and Connected Devices, System Connectivity, Consulting Services, and more.

Industry 4.0 is impacting Connected Manufacturing on a global scale. The integration of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart Machines is providing unprecedented visibility and control into industrial processes. The combination of many Industry 4.0 technologies (Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, IIoT, Robotics, etc.) is also transforming the relationship between physical assets and virtual control via software and intuitive user interfaces.

3D Printing is poised to cause a huge shift in manufacturing as fabrication becomes much more flexible, cost effective, distributed, and on-demand. Manufacturing is no longer single-threaded as competition for similar goods opens up to many market participants. This puts the onus of differentiation on manufacturers to compete on more than just cost and availability. With the emergence of the cloud-based as a service model, products become services, allowing Connected Manufacturing companies to continue to compete after the sale through transformed PLM.


Key Topics Covered:

Connected Manufacturing 2017 - 2022

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview

4 Global Markets for Connected Manufacturing

5 Connected Manufacturing Technologies

6 Vendor Analysis

Industrie 4.0: Principles, Players, Industry Impact and Outlook

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Industrie 4.0 Players

4. Industrie 4.0 Outlook

5. Summary and Recommendations

3D Printing Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022

1 Overview

2 3D Printing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 to 2022

3 3D Printing Ecosystem and Vendor Analysis

4 Market Direction and Future of 3D Printing

Companies Mentioned

  • Bosch
  • Cisco Inc.
  • GE
  • IBM Corp.
  • SAP
  • Software AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5f5bmf/industry_4_0_and

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire