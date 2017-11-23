Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-11-23 / 17:06 *Frankfurt/Main, 23 November 2017* - DVB Bank SE (DVB) announces that on 30 November 2017 Bart Veldhuizen will step down from the Board of Managing Directors and leave DVB. On 1 December 2017, David Goring-Thomas, Member of DVB's Board of Managing Directors in charge of the Bank's Aviation Finance and Land Transport Finance businesses, will assume responsibility for the Bank's Shipping Finance business. Wolfgang Köhler, Chairman of DVB's Supervisory Board, and Ralf Bedranowsky, Chairman and CEO of DVB's Board of Managing Directors, stated: "We would like to thank Bart Veldhuizen for his valuable contribution to DVB's Maritime franchise. He has made a significant contribution in adjusting the Maritime division to tackle the prolonged crisis in the shipping markets. We are sorry to let Bart Veldhuizen go, but respect his decision and desire to pursue other professional interests. We wish him every success in his future endeavours." With the departure of Bart Veldhuizen a reshuffle of the Board of Managing Directors' responsibilities will see David Goring-Thomas, who presently oversees DVB's Aviation Finance and Land Transport Finance businesses, also assume management responsibility and oversight of the Bank's core Shipping Finance activity. In addition, David Goring-Thomas will assume responsibility at the Board for the business of DVB Corporate Finance. He is a seasoned Senior Executive of the Bank, whose expertise and leadership are widely recognised inside and outside DVB and who has been instrumental in developing on DVB's business successfully over the past fifteen years. *About DVB Bank SE:* DVB Bank SE, headquartered in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, is specialised in the international transport finance business. The Bank offers integrated financing solutions and advisory services in respect of Shipping Finance, Aviation Finance, Offshore Finance and Land Transport Finance. DVB is present at all key international financial centres and transport hubs: at its Frankfurt/Main head office, as well as various European locations (Amsterdam, Athens, Hamburg, London and Oslo), plus offices in the Americas (New York City and Curaçao) and in Asia (Singapore and Tokyo). Further information is available on www.dvbbank.com [1]. *Contact:* Elisabeth Winter Head of Group Corporate Communications Managing Director Phone: +49 69 9750 4329 E-mail: elisabeth.winter@dvbbank.com End of Media Release Issuer: DVB Bank SE Key word(s): Enterprise 2017-11-23 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 632289 2017-11-23 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=38c4bfc2c12fcfe73cb4c61a8cb62b40&application_id=632289&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2017 11:06 ET (16:06 GMT)