Keopsys is announcing that it has signed a 12-year contract for €6 million with a leading French defense firm for an OEM illumination and targeting system. This system will be integrated into a gyroscopic ball for civil and defense purposes.

Work was launched to develop this bespoke optical solution in 2016 with an original design harnessing the know-how of Keopsys' technical teams. The model has been approved in line with extremely stringent environmental standards to meet the specific requirements for embedded defense equipment. Deliveries of products from Keopsys' production site in Lannion, France, will start from February 2018.

"This contract recognizes the expertise of the R&D and production teams, effectively co-located at the same site, and highlights our commitment to moving up our industry's value chain by offering complex photonic subsystems for world-leading integrators serving the defense sector", explains Marc Le Flohic, Keopsys-Quantel Group Chairman.

This new contract will effectively complement the agreements already in place for Quantel in the defense sector, in terms of both products and clients, while confirming the strong capacity for innovation and industrialization for the two Keopsys and Quantel groups combined.

Founded in 1970, Quantel is one of the world's leading specialists in laser technology for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, new technologies) and medical (ophthalmology) markets. Combined with Keopsys Group in October 2017, the Quantel Group with design and manufacturing facilities in France and the US, the Quantel Group has more than 400 employees and over €80 million of revenues (pro forma 2016) and is present in France, the US and Japan.

Quantel shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242 QUA www.quantel.fr

