5G and Cloud Computing Technologies, Solutions, Applications, & Services in IoT, 2022: Cellular Service Providers Will Provide Mission-Critical IoT Services That Non-Cellular IoT Networks Cannot Offer

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "5G and Cloud Computing Technologies, Solutions, Applications, and Services in IoT 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The combination of fifth generation (5G) cellular and cloud technologies will provide substantial capacity, flexibility, and functionality richness to mobile network operator Internet of Things (IoT) service offerings. 5G and cloud services (centralized and edge computing) will allow carriers to compete against non-cellular IoT network providers in a manner in which they cannot replicate.

Higher bandwidth services, coupled with roaming and multi-access connectivity will afford cellular Communication Service Providers (CSP) with a major advantage as 5G begins commercial deployment and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) deployments accelerate. 5G IoT services supported by MEC will also enable CSPs to significantly surpass the capabilities of non-cellular providers, particularly Low Power WAN (LPWAN) technologies recently deployed. For example, CSPs will be able to offer mission-critical IoT services that non-cellular IoT networks will not be able to replicate.

This IoT research assesses 5G technologies and solutions in support of IoT. This IoT research also analyzes the impact of 5G in IoT across infrastructure components including hardware, processors, embedded devices, software, and cloud-based service platforms. This research also assesses the prospects for 5G IoT across all major industry verticals. The report includes detailed forecasts covering the aforementioned areas for the period 2020 to 2025.



This IoT research also evaluates IoT edge computing via Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) technology, architecture and building blocks, ecosystem, market drivers, applications, solutions, and deployment challenges. The report also analyzes MEC industry initiatives, leading companies, and solutions. The report includes a market assessment and forecast for MEC users and MEC revenue globally, regionally, and within the enterprise market for years 2017 to 2022. Forecasts include MEC infrastructure (equipment, platforms, software, APIs, and services).



This IoT research also evaluates the technologies, players, and solutions relied upon for Cloud Computing in IIoT. The report analyzes the impact of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS upon IIoT as well as Cloud Computing software, platforms, and infrastructure in support of edge computing. The report also assesses market opportunities for Cloud Computing support of IIoT Devices and the Objects/Things that will be monitored, actuated, and controlled through IoT enabled processes. The report includes detailed forecasts for the global and regional outlook as well as by industry vertical, devices, and objects/things from 2017 to 2022.



Target Audience:

Robotics companies

Cloud SPI companies

Industrial services providers

Broadband wireless suppliers

Systems integration companies

IoT equipment and service providers

Mobile network operators and VNOs

Managed communication service providers

Enterprise verticals offering mission critical services

Key Topics Covered:



5G Technology and Solutions for IoT: Ecosystem Analysis, Market Outlook, and Forecasts 2020 - 2025



1 Introduction

1.1 5G Technology and Spectrum Development

1.2 IoT Market Overview

1.3 5G Supported IoT

1.4 IoT Edge Computing in 5G

1.5 LPWAN Faceoff: Cellular vs. Non-Cellular IoT Network

1.6 LPWAN Public vs. Private IoT Network

1.7 5G NR Infrastructure and Massive IoT

1.8 CAT M for 5G

1.9 Enterprise Mobility and Cloud Development

1.10 Network of Things



2 5G IoT Ecosystem Analysis

2.1 5G IoT Value Chain

2.2 5G IoT Applications in Industry Verticals

2.3 5G IoT Trial and Demonstration

2.4 Regional Development



3 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts

3.1 5G IoT Market 2020 - 2025

3.2 5G Telecom Infrastructure Market

3.3 5G R&D Investment 2017 - 2025

3.4 5G Edge Computing Market in IoT 2020 - 2025



4 5G IoT Device and Things Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 5G Connected IoT Device 2020 - 2025

4.2 5G Connected IoT Things and Objects 2020 - 2025

4.3 Edge Solution Connected 5G IoT Device 2020 - 2025

4.4 Edge Solution Connected 5G IoT Things and Objects 2020 - 2025



5 Company Analysis

5.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

5.2 Nokia Networks

5.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

5.4 Ericsson AB

5.5 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.7 Intel Corporation

5.8 AT&T Inc.

5.9 SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

5.10 LG Electronics Inc.

5.11 Verizon Communications

5.12 T-Mobile US Inc.

5.13 KT Corporation

5.14 China Mobile

5.15 NEC Corporation

5.16 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.17 ZTE Corporation

5.18 Deutsche Telekom AG

5.19 NTT DoCoMo Inc.

5.20 NTT DATA Corporation

5.21 Broadcom Corporation

5.22 LG Uplus Corp.

5.23 SingTel



6 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 MNO Strategy for 5G IoT

6.2 CSP Strategy for 5G IoT



Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC): Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Understanding Multi-access Edge Computing

2.2 Important Characteristics of MEC

2.3 MEC Benefits



3 MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture

3.1 MEC Platform Architecture Building Blocks

3.2 The Edge Cloud Computing Value Chain

3.3 MEC Technology Building Blocks

3.4 MEC Technology Enablers

3.5 MEC Deployment Considerations



4 MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities

4.1 Limitations of Cloud Convergence

4.2 IT and Telecom Network Convergence

4.3 Base Station Evolution

4.4 Cell Aggregation

4.5 Virtualization in the Cloud

4.6 Continually Improving Server Capacity

4.7 Data Center to Network Interactions

4.8 Open and Flexible App and Service Ecosystem

4.9 Fifth Generation (5G) Wireless

4.10 Edge Cloud and Data Transferability

4.11 Proximate Cloud Computing

4.12 Increasingly Faster Content Delivery

4.13 Advantages of MEC Small Cell Deployment

4.14 Overall Mobile Data Demand

4.15 Low Latency Applications

4.16 Integration of MEC with Cloud RAN

4.17 MEC Enhances Real-time Data and Analytics



5 MEC Ecosystem

5.1 The Overall Edge Computing Ecosystem

5.2 MEC Ecosystem Players

5.3 Individual Company Analysis



6 MEC Application and Service Strategies

6.1 Optimizing the Mobile Cloud

6.2 Context Aware Services

6.1 Data Services and Analytics



7 MEC Market Forecasts 2017 - 2022

7.1 Global Market 2017 - 2022

7.2 MEC Regional Market 2017 - 2022

7.3 MEC Network Users/Devices 2017 - 2022



8 Conclusions and Recommendations

8.1 Anticipated Market Needs and Opportunities

8.2 Insights into Future Market Dynamics



9 Appendix: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue 2017 - 2022

9.1 Global Streaming Data Analytics Revenue

9.2 Global Real-time Data Analytics Revenue by App, Software, and Services

9.3 Global Real-time Data Analytics Revenue in Industry Verticals

9.4 Real-time Data Analytics Revenue by Leading Vendor Platform



Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT 2017 - 2022



1 Overview

1.1 Cloud Computing

1.2 Cloud Computing Structure

1.3 Traditional Industrial IoT Challenges

1.4 Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT

1.5 Consumer vs. Industrial Cloud Platforms

1.6 Evolution of Fog Computing

1.7 IIoT Cloud Computing Benefits

1.8 Industrial Internet and IIoT



2 IIoT Cloud Computing Ecosystem

2.1 IIoT Cloud Computing Services

2.2 Cloud Computing Deployment

2.3 IIoT Cloud Computing Applications

2.4 Cloud Manufacturing

2.5 Software Defined IIoT and Industry 4.0

2.6 Smart Connected Enterprise and Workplace

2.7 Cloud Technology in Robotics

2.8 Artificial Intelligence and IIoT Solutions

2.9 IIoT Cloud Computing Challenges

2.10 IIoT Cloud Computing Pricing Models



3 Industrial IoT Cloud Computing Market

3.1 Cloud Computing in IIoT Global Market Forecasts

3.2 Cloud Computing in IIoT Regional Market Forecasts



4 IIoT Cloud Connected Devices/Things Forecasts

4.1 Connected Device Forecasts 2017 - 2022

4.2 Connected Things/ Objects Forecasts



5 Company Analysis

5.1 Amazon Web Services

5.2 Cumulocity GmBH

5.3 CISCO Systems Inc.

5.4 SAP SE

5.5 Ampla Soluciones SL

5.6 General Electric

5.7 AT&T Inc.

5.8 Losant IoT Inc.

5.9 Thethings.io

5.10 XMPro

5.11 Siemens AG

5.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

5.13 IBM Corporation

5.14 Microsoft Corporation

5.15 C3IoT

5.16 Meshify

5.17 Sierra Wireless Inc.

5.18 Carriots

5.19 Intel Corporation

5.20 PTC

5.21 Uptake Technologies Inc.

5.22 TempolQ

5.23 Honeywell International

5.24 Enterox Systems

5.25 Aware360 Ltd.

5.26 XILINX Inc.

5.27 Echelon Corporation

5.28 Real Time Innovation

5.29 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.30 Reali Technologies Ltd



6 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3wv97b/5g_and_cloud





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

