The "Spain - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Spain's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.
Subjects Include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure developments;
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
- Internet, VoIP, IPTV;
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
- Convergence and Digital Media;
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and industry issues;
- Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE).
Key Developments:
- Telefnica prepares to sell Telxius infrastructure business;
- Oran-Valencia (Orval) submarine cable expected to be ready for service in June 2017;
- Vodafone Spain launches Spain's first NB-IoT network;
- Vodafone and Orange launch VoLTE and VoWi-Fi services;
- Orange planning to provide 95% population coverage with LTE by 2017;
- Telia sells its stake in Yoigo to Msmvil;
- Vodafone Spain contracts Huawei to upgrade its HFC network with DOCSIS3.1;
- Movistar boosts fibre to 300Mb/s;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data updates to November 2016, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2016, recent market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key statistics
2. Telecommunications market
3. Regulatory environment
4. Fixed network operators
5. Telecommunications infrastructure
6. Broadband market
7. Digital media
8. Digital economy
9. Mobile communications
Companies Mentioned
- Canal+
- Jazztel
- Lebara
- Lycamobile
- Movistar
- Msmvil
- Ono
- Orange Spain
- Prisa
- Telefnica
- Vodafone Spain
- YouMobile
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gthm8d/spain_telecoms
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005233/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Mobile Networks