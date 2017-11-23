The "Spain - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Spain's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Internet, VoIP, IPTV;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Convergence and Digital Media;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE).

Key Developments:

Telefnica prepares to sell Telxius infrastructure business;

Oran-Valencia (Orval) submarine cable expected to be ready for service in June 2017;

Vodafone Spain launches Spain's first NB-IoT network;

Vodafone and Orange launch VoLTE and VoWi-Fi services;

Orange planning to provide 95% population coverage with LTE by 2017;

Telia sells its stake in Yoigo to Msmvil;

Vodafone Spain contracts Huawei to upgrade its HFC network with DOCSIS3.1;

Movistar boosts fibre to 300Mb/s;

Report update includes the regulator's market data updates to November 2016, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2016, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

3. Regulatory environment

4. Fixed network operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

6. Broadband market

7. Digital media

8. Digital economy

9. Mobile communications

Companies Mentioned

Canal+

Jazztel

Lebara

Lycamobile

Movistar

Msmvil

Ono

Orange Spain

Prisa

Telefnica

Vodafone Spain

YouMobile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gthm8d/spain_telecoms

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005233/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Mobile Networks