On 7 November 2017, the Board of Directors of Forenet Kredit concluded a conditional sales agreement with a group of Danish pension companies headed by PFA Pension and with PensionDanmark, PKA, AP Pension and MP Pension as co-investors.



Backed by the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board of Nykredit A/S, the Board of Directors of Forenet Kredit has recommended that the Committee of Repre-sentatives of Forenet Kredit approve the transaction.



Today, the Committee of Representatives has resolved to follow the recommendation and has approved the agreement. Likewise, today, the requisite authorities have approved the agreement. The sale is expected to be completed in the near future.



As a natural consequence of the Committee of Representative's resolution, Nykredit A/S's IPO preparations will be discontinued.



For more information about the sales agreement, please refer to the stock exchange announcement dated 7 November 2017: https://www.nykredit.com/siteassets/ir/files/announcements/company-announcements /nykredit-realkred-it/2017/recommendation_of_sale_of_shares_to_danish_pension_co mpanies_2017-11-07_en.pdf



