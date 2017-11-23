The "Netherlands - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in the Netherlands' telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.
Subjects Include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure developments;
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
- Internet, VoIP, IPTV;
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
- Convergence and Digital Media;
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and industry issues;
- Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE).
Key Developments:
- KPN extends vectoring VDSL on a wholesale basis, upgrades FttP to 1Gb/s in select areas and expands trials of Vplus technology;
- Ziggo invests in DOCSIS3.1 technology;
- Ziggo and Vodafone complete joint venture as VodafoneZiggo;
- Ziggo deploys Wi-Fi hotspots to thousands of street cabinets;
- Government kicks-starts 90 million smart infrastructure project to manage traffic;
- KPN reports continuing slide in revenue for 2016;
- T-Mobile Netherlands launches quad-play offer, launches Knippr' OTT service;
- T-Mobile launches 4G For Home' solution;
- KPN expecting to offer commercial LTE-M services by end-2017;
- MNOs begin refarming 3G spectrum in the 2100MHz and 2600MHz bands for LTE use;
- T-Mobile Netherlands launches CA LTE-A services;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data to Q2 2016, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2016, recent market developments.
Companies Mentioned
- Canal Digitaal
- Digitenne
- KPN
- Nozema
- Orange Netherlands
- Reggefiber
- Stipte (Scarlet Telecom)
- T-Mobile Netherlands
- Tele2 Netherlands
- Telfort
- UPC Netherlands
- Versatel
- Vodafone Netherlands
- Ziggo
