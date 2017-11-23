The "Netherlands - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in the Netherlands' telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.



Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Internet, VoIP, IPTV;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Convergence and Digital Media;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE).



Key Developments:

KPN extends vectoring VDSL on a wholesale basis, upgrades FttP to 1Gb/s in select areas and expands trials of Vplus technology;

Ziggo invests in DOCSIS3.1 technology;

Ziggo and Vodafone complete joint venture as VodafoneZiggo;

Ziggo deploys Wi-Fi hotspots to thousands of street cabinets;

Government kicks-starts 90 million smart infrastructure project to manage traffic;

KPN reports continuing slide in revenue for 2016;

T-Mobile Netherlands launches quad-play offer, launches Knippr' OTT service;

T-Mobile launches 4G For Home' solution;

KPN expecting to offer commercial LTE-M services by end-2017;

MNOs begin refarming 3G spectrum in the 2100MHz and 2600MHz bands for LTE use;

T-Mobile Netherlands launches CA LTE-A services;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to Q2 2016, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2016, recent market developments.

Companies Mentioned



Canal Digitaal

Digitenne

KPN

Nozema

Orange Netherlands

Reggefiber

Stipte (Scarlet Telecom)

T-Mobile Netherlands

Tele2 Netherlands

Telfort

UPC Netherlands

Versatel

Vodafone Netherlands

Ziggo

