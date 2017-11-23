The "Germany - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Germany's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.
Subjects Include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure developments;
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
- Internet, VoIP, IPTV;
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
- Convergence and Digital Media;
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and industry issues;
- Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).
Key Developments:
- Regulator decides on future bitstream access requirements;
- Telecom market revenue showing continued decline;
- EWE to invest more than 1 billion in fibre-based infrastructure to 2026;
- Industry pressure to develop a gigabit society by 2025;
- Government progresses with Digital Agenda 2014 2017 program to expand broadband services nationally by 2018;
- Telekom Deutschland expands vectoring VDSL;
- Unitymedia to launch 1Gb/s service based on the DOCSIS3.1 later in 2017;
- Vodafone Germany launches cloud-based GigaTV service;
- Unitymedia makes Netflix available as an app on its Horizon TV platform;
- Unitymedia to shut down analogue TV services in June 2017;
- Telekom Deutschland launches NB-IoT network;
- Vodafone Germany increases LTE speeds to 500Mb/s;
- O2 reports having over 12 million LTE customers;
- Deutsche Telekom commits to 5G across its network footprint;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2015, VATM's 2016 market data, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2016, recent market developments.
Companies Mentioned
- CallMobile
- Deutsche Telekom
- E-Plus
- Energie Baden-Wurttemberg
- Freenet
- Kabel BW
- Kabel Deutschland
- PrimaCom
- QSC
- Sky Deutschland
- Tele2 Germany
- Telefnica Germany (O2 Germany)
- Telekom Deutschland
- The Cloud
- Tiscali
- United Internet
- Unitymedia
- Vodafone Germany
