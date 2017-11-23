The "Germany - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Germany's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Internet, VoIP, IPTV;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Convergence and Digital Media;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).



Key Developments:

Regulator decides on future bitstream access requirements;

Telecom market revenue showing continued decline;

EWE to invest more than 1 billion in fibre-based infrastructure to 2026;

Industry pressure to develop a gigabit society by 2025;

Government progresses with Digital Agenda 2014 2017 program to expand broadband services nationally by 2018;

Telekom Deutschland expands vectoring VDSL;

Unitymedia to launch 1Gb/s service based on the DOCSIS3.1 later in 2017;

Vodafone Germany launches cloud-based GigaTV service;

Unitymedia makes Netflix available as an app on its Horizon TV platform;

Unitymedia to shut down analogue TV services in June 2017;

Telekom Deutschland launches NB-IoT network;

Vodafone Germany increases LTE speeds to 500Mb/s;

O2 reports having over 12 million LTE customers;

Deutsche Telekom commits to 5G across its network footprint;

Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2015, VATM's 2016 market data, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2016, recent market developments.

Companies Mentioned

CallMobile

Deutsche Telekom

E-Plus

Energie Baden-Wurttemberg

Freenet

Kabel BW

Kabel Deutschland

PrimaCom

QSC

Sky Deutschland

Tele2 Germany

Telefnica Germany (O2 Germany)

Telekom Deutschland

The Cloud

Tiscali

United Internet

Unitymedia

Vodafone Germany

