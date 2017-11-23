The "Greece - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Greece's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.



Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Internet, VoIP, IPTV;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Convergence and Digital Media;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE).



Key Developments:

Regulator selects Forthnet as Universal Services provider;

Three telcos planning to invest 250 million to meet EU broadband targets by 2020;

Cypriot government draws up legislation aimed at selling off Cyta Hellas;

Government transfers 5% stake in OTE to TAIPED privatisation agency;

Forthnet rebrands all services as Nova;

Deregulation of the retail market for fixed-line calls;

Alternative operators able to access Cosmote's VDSL vectoring technology;

Cosmote extends VDSL network to cover 1.3 million premises;

Cosmote trials carrier aggregation technology providing 1.2Gb/s download, launches LTE-A Pro services providing data at up to 500Mb/s;

Report update includes the regulator's 2015 market review and 2015 annual report, telcos' financial and operating data to Q4 2016, recent market developments.

Companies Mentioned



Cosmote (OTE)

Cytaglobal

Forthnet (Nova)

Hellas Online

On Telecoms

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Tellas

Vestitel

Vodafone Greece

Wind Hellas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h58xp4/greece





