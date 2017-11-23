The "Greece - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Greece's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.
Subjects Include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure developments;
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
- Internet, VoIP, IPTV;
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
- Convergence and Digital Media;
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and industry issues;
- Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE).
Key Developments:
- Regulator selects Forthnet as Universal Services provider;
- Three telcos planning to invest 250 million to meet EU broadband targets by 2020;
- Cypriot government draws up legislation aimed at selling off Cyta Hellas;
- Government transfers 5% stake in OTE to TAIPED privatisation agency;
- Forthnet rebrands all services as Nova;
- Deregulation of the retail market for fixed-line calls;
- Alternative operators able to access Cosmote's VDSL vectoring technology;
- Cosmote extends VDSL network to cover 1.3 million premises;
- Cosmote trials carrier aggregation technology providing 1.2Gb/s download, launches LTE-A Pro services providing data at up to 500Mb/s;
- Report update includes the regulator's 2015 market review and 2015 annual report, telcos' financial and operating data to Q4 2016, recent market developments.
Companies Mentioned
- Cosmote (OTE)
- Cytaglobal
- Forthnet (Nova)
- Hellas Online
- On Telecoms
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Tellas
- Vestitel
- Vodafone Greece
- Wind Hellas
