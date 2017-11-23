Technavio analysts forecast the global linear alkylbenzene sulfonate marketto grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report. The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global linear alkylbenzene sulfonatemarketfor 2017-2021.

Linear alkylbenzene sulfonate: market outline

Linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS) is a biodegradable anionic surfactant manufactured from linear alkylbenzene (LAB) in self-contained enclosed systems. It is majorly used as surfactants in household detergents, dishwashing liquids, industrial cleaners, and personal care products. The LAS market is estimated to grow due to the booming demand from emerging markets for surfactants, household detergents and cleaners, and personal care products. The lifestyle changes of consumers in leading developing economies such as India; China; South Africa; and Malaysia is also a major driving factor for the global LAS market.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market:

Demand for commercial and household cleaning agents

Strong demand from emerging economies

Improved consumer lifestyle dynamics

The demand for household cleaning agents has increased significantly due to the increasing consumer awareness towards health, sanitation, and cleanliness. Moreover, linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS) is a key ingredient in the manufacturing of detergents. The demand for cleaners is expected to rise further during the forecast period, thereby increasing the demand for LAS.

Hitesh Bhatia, a lead specialty chemicals research analyst at Technavio, says, "The demand for commercial cleaning agents has increased substantially due to the vastly expanding professional cleaning industry and car/vehicle cleaning services. Janitorial service has become common under various maintenance services. There are many big and medium-sized players in the market who provide commercial cleaning services to hotels, offices, outdoor events, and others

Strong demand from emerging economies

The consumption of LAS is the highest in APAC particularly in the developing nations like China and India. LAS is primarily used as surfactants in many household detergents. During the recent years, the use of LAS surfactants has increased significantly, compared to other competing surfactants, for example: LAP. The reason behind this is that LAS is cost-efficient, mild, and more compatible with enzymes.

"In developing economies like India and China, LAS is used in soap surfactants. Some of the substitutes of LAS, for example: Alcohol Ether Sulfates, affects the market growth to an extent. However, since AES is priced high, LAS is still preferred for various services," adds Hitesh.

Improved consumer lifestyle dynamics

The increasing household disposable income, consumer expenditure on health and hygiene products, and awareness among consumers are increasing. It has led to the growing cognizance among people regarding sanitation, hygiene, and other health topics. This has, in turn, boosted the demand for household detergents and cleaning products.

The positive economic development and improving the purchasing power of individuals have contributed toward the enhancement of consumer lifestyle. All these factors have helped in the growth of household cleaners and detergents products, personal care products, dishwashing products segments, which mainly contain LAS. These factors have increased the demand for LAS.

Top vendors:

Solvay

Clariant

BASF

DowDuPont

Lion Specialty Chemicals

