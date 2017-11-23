The Skin and Laser Surgery Center: Rosacea Treatment Using Top of the Line Technology available at Skin & Laser Surgery Center

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2017 / Rosacea is a chronic skin condition that generally involves small red bumps and/or pimples, dilated capillaries (small blood vessels), and occasionally flushing of the skin. It mainly occurs in the central part of the face around the nose, cheeks, and forehead.

A recent study by the National Rosacea Society (NRS) found approximately 14% of women and 6% of men will likely suffer from this skin disease in their lifetimes.

Finding a treatment that will reduce the symptoms of this formerly untreatable condition is an exciting prospect for patients.

The Vbeam Perfecta is such a treatment and has rapidly become the gold standard for addressing rosacea. It uses the latest generation pulsed dye laser delivering a powerful but gentle burst of light which is absorbed by specific blood vessels. This protocol has proven itself as safe and effective for reducing red/vascular lesions and certain non-pigmented lesions with a low incidence of side effects.

As part of his continuing commitment to offering the latest and best treatments to all his patients, Dr. Bajoghli is pleased to offer Vbeam Perfecta Rosacea treatment.

Dr. Bajoghli has been active in the practice of dermatology and laser surgery since the completion of his training at the combined Tufts University and Boston University Schools of Medicine and Hospitals. He is double board certified in both dermatology and internal medicine.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been named Top Dermatologist and MOHS Surgeon in the Washington area by both the Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines.

Dr. Bajoghli is board certified in dermatology and has a flourishing private practice with offices in Mclean and Woodbridge. Dr. Bajoghli has been involved in teaching medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University in the Department of Dermatology and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

