

Foresight VCT plc



NAV Announcement



The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce the following Net Asset Values as at 30 September 2017:



+-----------------------+-----------------+ | | Pence per share | +-----------------------+-----------------+ | Ordinary Shares | 80.0 | +-----------------------+-----------------+ | Planned Exit Shares | 7.8 | +-----------------------+-----------------+ | Infrastructure Shares | 91.5 | +-----------------------+-----------------+



For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159



