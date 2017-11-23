$7.9 Billion Emergency Lighting Market 2017: Analysis and Forecast to 2023 - Introduction of Smart Lighting in Emergency Lighting

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Emergency Lighting Market: Analysis and Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The author estimates that the size of global emergency lighting market is likely to grow from $4.5 billion in 2016 to reach $7.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2017 - 2023.

Booming urbanization gives birth to the inevitable need for solutions that make livelihood safe and secure. Emergency lighting is one such product whose demand is growing considerably, with the up ticking per capita income of the consumers globally. The rapid growth in construction projects can be cited as an instrumental factor for the growth of the market.

The study highlights that self-contained emergency lighting has been the largest and fastest growing category in the market. Based on battery used, LiFePO4 based emergency lighting is forecasted to grow at the highest rate. Among the various light sources, LED emergency lights are expected to display the strongest growth during the forecast period.

North America and Europe stands as the major markets in the emergency lighting industry, of which the former has been the key contributor to the global revenue. However, the emergency lighting market is expected to witness the fastest growth in developing regions, wherein Asia-Pacific seems to be the most prospective market. During the forecast period, the market in Latin America and Middle-East & Africa are also expected to grow at a considerable pace.



Technological advancement is necessary for the sustainability of any technology. The companies involved in manufacturing emergency lights are investing heavily in research & development to enhance the performance and life span of their smart emergency lighting products. This has been keeping the demand for emergency lighting products aloft. With the increasing adoption of emergency lighting in residential areas, the companies are focusing on increasing their portfolio dedicated to this sector. The providers are also focusing on developing smart emergency lighting, which would help in reducing carbon emission by 90%, while being energy efficient. These smart emergency lights will also be long lasting and can provide light for more than 90 minutes. In future, Organic LEDs (OLEDs), and the next generation LEDs will be used for various application areas, such as residential, commercial, industrial, railways and aircrafts.



The growing number of construction projects has been preparing a fertile ground for the market. Governments of various countries are focusing towards building world class infrastructure to attract investors in their respective countries. Many developed and developing nations have announced to develop smart cities, which would drive the demand for emergency lighting. In addition, the number of construction projects is also increasing due to increasing government support and rising urbanization across the globe. For instance, in India, the government has announced to develop 100 smart cities and 500 AMRUT cities, and extended support to light manufacturing companies to establish their manufacturing facilities across the country.



Market Dynamics



Trends



Increasing adoption of LEDs

Increasing adoption in aviation sector

Drivers



Growing number of construction projects

Technological advancement

Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints



High capital investment and maintenance cost

Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities



Growing adoption of better safety standards

Introduction of smart lighting in emergency lighting

Some of the major players in the global emergency lighting market include:



Osram Licht AG

Hubbell Incorporated

Eaton Corporation Plc

Philips Lighting

Syska LED

Daisalux

S.A.U.

Zumtobel Group

Acuity Brands,Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Legrand SA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Background



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Introduction



5. Market Size and Forecast by Power System



6. Market Size and Forecast by Battery Type



7. Market Size and Forecast by Light Source



8. Market Size and Forecast by Offering



9. Market Size and Forecast by Application



10. Market Size and Forecast by Geography



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h8s94g/emergency

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716