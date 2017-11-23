The "Russia - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Russia's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Internet, VoIP, IPTV;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Convergence and Digital Media;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).



Key Developments:

Rostelecom appointed the sole universal telecom services provider, contracted to develop telecom network offering improved services to 13,600 villages;

Rostelecom considers increasing its stake in Tele2 Russia;

MTS launches MTS Money Wallet service;

MegaFon and VimpelCom sharing 1,300 LTE base stations by March 2017;

VimpelCom contracts Huawei to trial LTE-A and 5G technologies;

VimpelCom agrees to sell tower infrastructure to Russian Towers;

Ericsson and MTS sign agreement to develop 5G services by 2018;

Rostelecom's fibre subscriber base broaches 7.3 million by end-2016;

Moscow City Telephone Network reports having 1.63 million subscribers on its GPON network;

Rostelecom opens tender to upgrade DSL areas with VDSL2;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to September 2016, telcos' financial and operating data to Q4 2016, recent market developments.

Companies Mentioned

Akado Group

Comstar

CTC Media

Enforta

ER-Telecom

Golden Telecom

MegaFon

MetroMAX

Mostelecom

MTS

NTV

PeterStar

Ren TV

Rostelecom

Skylink

SMARTS Group

Summa Telecom

Synterra Telecom

Tele2 Russia

TransTeleCom

TV Radio Company

Uralsvyazinform

VimpelCom

Virgin Connect

Volga Telecom

Yota

