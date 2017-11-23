The "Russia - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Russia's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.
Subjects Include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure developments;
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
- Internet, VoIP, IPTV;
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
- Convergence and Digital Media;
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and industry issues;
- Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).
Key Developments:
- Rostelecom appointed the sole universal telecom services provider, contracted to develop telecom network offering improved services to 13,600 villages;
- Rostelecom considers increasing its stake in Tele2 Russia;
- MTS launches MTS Money Wallet service;
- MegaFon and VimpelCom sharing 1,300 LTE base stations by March 2017;
- VimpelCom contracts Huawei to trial LTE-A and 5G technologies;
- VimpelCom agrees to sell tower infrastructure to Russian Towers;
- Ericsson and MTS sign agreement to develop 5G services by 2018;
- Rostelecom's fibre subscriber base broaches 7.3 million by end-2016;
- Moscow City Telephone Network reports having 1.63 million subscribers on its GPON network;
- Rostelecom opens tender to upgrade DSL areas with VDSL2;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data to September 2016, telcos' financial and operating data to Q4 2016, recent market developments.
Companies Mentioned
