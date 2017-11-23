Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

goetzpartners securities Limited Curetis (CURE-NL): Focus on US launch 23-Nov-2017 / 16:52 GMT/BST *This equity research note was formally published on 17th November 2017 at 5.00am.* *Curetis (CURE-NL): Focus on US launch* *Recommendation: OUTPERFORM* *Target price: EUR10.00* *Current price (as at 17th Nov 2017): EUR3.75* Sluggish EU sales growth and slippage in the installed base target into Q1/2018 were sure to disappoint. While exact timing can never be assured, we remain confident that FDA approval will take place within the next month or two. While it is always possible that approval may drop into next year, the 2018 US launch of the Unyvero platform remains the major Curetis driver. We believe clear differences between the markets should see significantly faster growth in the US compared with Europe. We remain optimistic that the first US launch and the prospect of a pipeline of additional US cartridge approvals should have a positive impact on both installed base, cartridge volumes and sales during 2018. China remains a substantial opportunity for Unyvero, as well as strategic deal flow through the Ares Genetics subsidiary. Given the anticipated upside, we remain positive despite European delays. The current stock weakness looks substantially over done and is a good entry point for investors. We maintain and reiterate our OUTPERFORM recommendation and EUR10 target price. *Europe disappoints* - Installations and sales continue to lag expectations in Europe. While the company is hopeful that the appointment of Riwat Lim from QIAGEN will invigorate progress, the company will need to show it can speed and expand the conversion of current demonstration and evaluation sites into real sales. *Brighter prospects in the US -* We remain as confident as we can be that FDA approval will take place shortly. Better funded and less fragmented, the US healthcare market is generally more receptive to innovation than Europe. With US hospitals increasingly penalised for poor infection control and subjected to antibiotic stewardship guidelines (20% - 50% of US patients receive antibiotics that they don't need) and the threat of litigation for misdiagnosis, commercial and regulatory incentives to adopt rapid infectious disease diagnostics in the US are building. This is reflected in the feedback from US physicians we have spoken to. This together with a pipeline of new panels, should drive adoption of the Curetis Unyero platform during 2018 following FDA approval. *Further upside from China and other deal flow -* Unyvero continues to progress towards regulatory submission in China. The recent agreement with MGI in China has opened up the prospect of broader strategic collaboration and highlights the potential for deal flow through the Ares Genetics antibiotic resistance subsidiary in China and beyond. *Funded to inflection -* Although given the European delays, Curetis may struggle to achieve our current EUR2.5m top-line estimate for 2017, YE cash should be in-line with our expectations (see FDA approval major catalyst in H2 [1]) and, with a further EUR15m to draw down from the EIB, sufficient to take the company through the anticipated inflection points and well-placed to raise additional capital thereafter. *Positive on the upside -* Retaining our estimates beyond 2017 (see FDA approval major catalyst in H2 [1]), we are optimistic for significant upside during 2018. We maintain and reiterate our OUTPERFORM recommendation and EUR10 target price. Click here for full PDF version [2] goetzpartners Corporate Research | Research Team Dr. Chris Redhead | Analyst goetzpartners Corporate Research goetzpartners securities Limited The Stanley Building, 7 Pancras Square, London, N1C 4AG, England, UK. T +44 (0) 203 859 7725 | healthcareresearch@goetzpartners.com / chris.redhead@goetzpartners.com www.goetzpartnerssecurities.com [3] / www.goetzpartners.com [4] Registered in England No. 04684144. Managing Directors: Dr Stephan Goetz, Martin Brunninger and Ulrich Kinzel. To be added, or to change your subscriptions or to be removed / unsubscribed entirely from our CRM, please e-mail: ResearchProduction@goetzpartners.com This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients. This communication (including any links and or attachments) from goetzpartners securities Limited ("GPSL") is confidential and may contain information which is proprietary, privileged or otherwise legally protected against unauthorised use or disclosure. If you receive this communication in error or are not the intended recipient of this communication, please delete and destroy all copies in your possession, notify the sender that you have received this communication, and note that any review or dissemination of, or the taking of any action in reliance on this communication is expressly prohibited. GPSL shall not be liable for the improper or incomplete transmission of the information contained in this communication nor for any delay in its receipt or damage to your system. GPSL does not guarantee that the integrity of this communication has been maintained nor that this communication is free of viruses, interceptions or interference and makes no warranties in relation to these matters. This is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell securities or investment products, or an official confirmation. GPSL [5] is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number: 225563). GPSL publishes both non-independent (corporate sponsored) and investment research. Click on the following hyperlink for our Research Library: GPSL Equity Research Library [6] GPSL equity research publications are also available and accessible on the following aggregators (for Institutional Use Only): AlphaSense, Bloomberg (GOET), Capital IQ, EQS, FACTSET, RNS Reach and Thomson Reuters. If you cannot click on the above hyperlink please copy the below link and paste it into your browser for the full pdf version of the equity research report. https://gp.bluematrix.com/sellside/EmailDocViewer?encrypt=660933b6-c64b-41a8-a e94-fa6191995569&mime=pdf&co=gp&id=paul.dunne@goetzpartners.com&source=library View [7] Dissemination of a FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 632337 23-Nov-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6de1df868785da82749ce0f7ad487276&application_id=632337&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=579e73033a5a4b9905902512c2a498f0&application_id=632337&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=750ca54579c5d5447638f7f35718f4d1&application_id=632337&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f8cefacf98ae99af351300c1a543fffb&application_id=632337&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ba4d174d6cc17a15461e9920a97cb6e6&application_id=632337&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a8a38ea79831272865b5aae2e3600818&application_id=632337&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6a281b3e0825c054dc6def19f0fd0153&application_id=632337&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2017 11:52 ET (16:52 GMT)