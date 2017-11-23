Digital Economy Technology Service for Lawyers - Get Quick and Accurate Insight into Technology

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Digital Economy: Technology Service to Lawyers" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The new service Digital Economy: Technology Service to Lawyers is a way for lawyers to get quick and accurate insight into technology that relates to their caseload. The services provide immediate answers to questions, with the answers provide a key insight about the details of the technology and the relevance to a particular issue.

The service is designed to give a comprehensive overview of the innovation occurring and the technology being implemented for aspects of the digital economy market segment. Research represents a selection from the mountains of data available of the most relevant and cogent market materials, with selections made by the most senior analysts.

Commentary on every aspect of the market from independent analysts creates an independent perspective in the evaluation of the market. In this manner the study presents a comprehensive overview of what is going on in this market, assisting managers with designing market strategies likely to succeed. The service is responsive to questions lawyers ask.

Key Topics:

Technology Service to Lawyers

Digital Economy

Innovation

Self-Driving Cars

LiDAR

Bio-Materials

Nanotechnology

Robots

Artificial Intellience (AI)

Mega Data Centers

Watson Data Platform

400G Optical Transceivers

400G Transmitter / Transceivers

Mega Datacenter

Online Commerce

Streaming Video

Social Networking

Cloud Services

Scalable Infrastructure

IoT Internet of Things



Key Topics Covered:



1. Lawyers Are Tasked with Developing Regulations and Litigating Issues

1.1 Drone Delivery, Self-Driving Cars, And Robots

1.2 Digital Economy Consists of The Internet of Things, Robots, Drones, Artificial Intelligence, And Smart Devices

1.3 IoT Monitoring Task

1.4 MEMs Sensor Applications

1.5 Our Research Has a Lot of Studies in Print Relevant To Lawyers Who Need To Understand The Digital Economy



2. Autonomous Vehicle Car Services



3. Lidar Summary Example

3.1 LIDAR Stands for Light Detection and Remote Sensing



4. Semiconductors Used in Sensing



5. Biomaterials Inside CI Biological Materials That Are Implanted into The Ear Area



6. Watson Data Platform



7. 400G Optical Transceivers

7.1 400G Transmitter / Transceivers



8. Mega Datacenter Online Commerce, Streaming Video, Social Networking, And Cloud Services



9. Adapter Processor Wired Scalable Infrastructure



10. Services Cost and Description

10.1 Deliverables

10.2 Cost

10.3 Project Team Approach

10.4 Time and Length

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m97k7x/digital_economy





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716