Sarubin Family Dental Associates: Sarubin Family Dental is Pleased to Announce their Acquisition of the Latest Award-Winning Intraoral Scanner

PIKESVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2017 / The dentists and staff at Sarubin Family Dental are always looking for ways to make their patients' experience even better. One way they have found to do this is to stay on the leading edge of technology.

All patients would like to spend less time in the dental chair. So, when a new piece of equipment came out that was both quicker and more comfortable for the patient, Sarubin Family Dental had to be among the first to acquire it for their practice.

The Trios digital impression system is the latest in scanner technology. Scans from the Trios can be used for crowns, bridges, veneers, inlays and onlays, as well as removable partial dentures and a variety of other diagnostic procedures.

Dentists using TRIOS can find a lab and simply connect with them to share scans, discuss cases and much more. It means your lab can receive and work with TRIOS digital impressions.

Scanning with the TRIOS Intraoral Scanner is fast, accurate and comfortable. It reduces chair time for the patient and makes the overall dental experience better.

The staff at Sarubin Family Dental Associates are happy about having this latest piece of technologically advanced equipment to use to improve the dental experience of their patients. "We like to do all we can to make our patients' dental visits as quick, thorough, and painless as possible. The TRIOS intraoral scanner helps us do this."

Founded in 1958, Sarubin Family Dental Associates has a long tradition of providing superior family dental care, along with the latest in cutting edge technology. The practice provides comprehensive dental care, including a full range of general and cosmetic dentistry in the Pikesville, MD area. Their goal is to help patients comfortably achieve dental health, by providing excellent care, a pleasant visit, and superior results. As a family dental practice, they believe in treating their patients' families like their own.

Dr. Danny Sarubin, Dr. Todd Sarubin, Dr. Mary Alexander are all members of the American Dental Association, the Maryland State Dental Association, the Baltimore County Dental Society, and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. The three have trained with some of the top dental specialists in the world and have gained recognition as being among the leading dentists in the Baltimore and Pikesville area.

Sarubin Family Dental Associates is located at 1700 Reisterstown Rd. Pikesville, MD 21208. For an appointment, call (410) 594-9500, or visit their website at http://www.smilebaltimore.com.

SOURCE: Sarubin Family Dental Associates