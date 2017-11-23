Smile Beautiful Dental has Just Acquired a CBCT i-CAT Machine for their New Dental Office

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2017 / Smile Beautiful Dental, dental practice in Washington DC, is excited to announce their acquisition of the leading edge 3D i-Cat technology.

Drs. Dan Jones and Leslie-Anne Fitzpatrick and the rest of the staff at Smile Beautiful Dental are always looking for ways to better service their patients from their new beautiful office to the latest and best technology, such as the i-CAT scanning machine.

A three-dimensional radiography captures valuable information never before available with two-dimensional x-ray technology. More anatomical data available to the dentist allows to better diagnose and plan.

The high-quality images, low-dose options, and treatment planning software available with the I-CAT scanner provide leading edge features for the most effective treatment and the ability to provide the best in patient care.

"We are always happy when we find a piece of new technology as beneficial to our patients as this i-CAT 3D scanner. With the high quality images and low radiation exposure, it's just what we were looking for to help us provide the best treatment planning for our patients." Dr. Jones explained.

Dr. Daniel P. Jones specializes in "Painless Dentistry". He believes that making the dental experience as comfortable as possible is a key element in empowering each patient to take an active role in his oral health. His conservative approach to dental problems and his emphasis on painless dentistry, combined with the most modern treatments and technology, provide the most comprehensive and comfortable dentistry possible.

Entrusted by his father, Dr. Paul Jones, with the wisdom of 42 years of experience treating the local community, Dr. Daniel P. Jones is dedicated to maintaining a long tradition of dental excellence in the DC area.

Dr. Dan was born in Brazil but has lived and worked in the same Southwest D.C. neighborhood for over 25 years. A graduate of Archbishop Carroll School and a proud alumnus of Howard University, where he obtained his B.S. degree in both Biology and Chemistry, and his Doctorate of Dental Surgery. He speaks fluent Portuguese and Spanish. He is an active member of the American Dental Association, the D.C.Dental Society, the Seattle study and a founding member of a Spear study club.

Dr. Leslie-Anne Fitzpatrick is originally from Trinidad and Tobago. She has graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine after completing undegraduate studies in Environmental Sciences and a minor in French, as well as a Masters degree in Public Health. She is an active member of the American Dental Association.

Drs. Jones and Fitzpatrick and the rest of the staff at Smile Beautiful Dental take pride in doing their best to provide all patients with a great and painless dental experience - "We cater to cowards."

Dr. Jones, Dr. Fitzpatrick and Smile Beautiful Dental are now located at 1101 4th St SW, Washington DC, 20024. For an appointment, call (202) 554-5011, or visit their website at http://smilebeautifuldental.com.

SOURCE: Smile Beautiful Dental