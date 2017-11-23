The three solar plants are located in Aomori Prefecture, Japan, where the Singapore-based renewable energy developer's solar portfolio now comprises 10 operational PV plants, and another under construction.Recently acquired by investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners in a record $ 5 billion renewables deal, Equis Energy has switched on 47.5 MW of solar projects in Shichinohe Town, located in Aomori Prefecture, Japan.The company, which claims to be Asia-Pacific's largest renewable energy IPP, has commissioned three solar projects - 'Shichinohe 1', 'Shichinohe 5' and 'Shichinohe 7' - which were developed entirely in-house by Equis. The ...

