The "Poland - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Poland's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Internet, VoIP, IPTV;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Convergence and Digital Media;

Mobile subscriber and ARPU forecasts;

Broadband market forecasts for selective years to 2022.

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE).

Key Developments:

Polkomtel's LTE-A infrastructure providing 40% population coverage;

Orange Poland elects not to renew 450MHz licence;

Orange Poland launches commercial Wi-Fi Calling service;

T-Mobile Poland expected to launch commercial NB-IoT services by mid-2017;

Orange Poland and T-Mobile Poland extend LTE network sharing to additional spectrum bands;

Regulator removes operator obligations on the SMS market;

Regulator makes steps to annul results of the 2007 1800MHz auction;

Vectra and Toya launch 1Gb/s FttP services; Orange tests Fibre-to-the-Distribution-point (FttDp) technology;

Liberty Global acquires Multimedia's cable assets;

National Broadcasting Council awards licences on the fifth multiplex;

TVP continues DVB-T2 trial;

Report update includes the regulator's market data report and 2015 infrastructure report for 2016, State Statistics data for 2016, telcos' operating and financial data for Q4 2016, recent market developments.

