The "Poland - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Poland's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.
Subjects Include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure developments;
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
- Internet, VoIP, IPTV;
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
- Convergence and Digital Media;
- Mobile subscriber and ARPU forecasts;
- Broadband market forecasts for selective years to 2022.
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and industry issues;
- Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE).
Key Developments:
- Polkomtel's LTE-A infrastructure providing 40% population coverage;
- Orange Poland elects not to renew 450MHz licence;
- Orange Poland launches commercial Wi-Fi Calling service;
- T-Mobile Poland expected to launch commercial NB-IoT services by mid-2017;
- Orange Poland and T-Mobile Poland extend LTE network sharing to additional spectrum bands;
- Regulator removes operator obligations on the SMS market;
- Regulator makes steps to annul results of the 2007 1800MHz auction;
- Vectra and Toya launch 1Gb/s FttP services; Orange tests Fibre-to-the-Distribution-point (FttDp) technology;
- Liberty Global acquires Multimedia's cable assets;
- National Broadcasting Council awards licences on the fifth multiplex;
- TVP continues DVB-T2 trial;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data report and 2015 infrastructure report for 2016, State Statistics data for 2016, telcos' operating and financial data for Q4 2016, recent market developments.
Companies Mentioned
- Aster
- CenterNet
- Cyfra+
- Cyfrowy Polsat
- Exatel
- GTS Energis
- Mobyland
- Multimedia Polska
- N/TNK
- Netia
- Orange Poland (PTK Centertel)
- Orange Poland (Telekomunikacja Polska)
- P4/Play
- Polkomtel
- Polkomtel (Plus)
- T-Mobile Poland
- Telefonia Dialog
- Telekomunikacja Kolejowa
- TVP
- UPC Poland
- UPC Polska
- Vectra
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z7sd34/poland
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005259/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Mobile Networks