The "Denmark - Telecoms, Mobile, and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Denmark's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Internet, VoIP, IPTV;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Mobile subscribers and ARPU;

Broadband market forecasts;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).

Key Developments:

Regulator amends wholesale obligations on TDK's copper and fibre infrastructure;

TDC to provide DOCSIS3.1 to 65% of premises by end-2017;

Continuing growth in fibre network roll-outs;

Regulator to increase MTRs from January 2018;

TDC acquires the MVNO Plenti;

Nokia Networks given five-year managed services contract for TT-Netvrket;

Report update includes the regulator's market data update for 2016, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2017, recent market developments.

