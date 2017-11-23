The "Denmark - Telecoms, Mobile, and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Denmark's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.
Subjects Include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure developments;
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
- Internet, VoIP, IPTV;
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
- Mobile subscribers and ARPU;
- Broadband market forecasts;
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and industry issues;
- Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).
Key Developments:
- Regulator amends wholesale obligations on TDK's copper and fibre infrastructure;
- TDC to provide DOCSIS3.1 to 65% of premises by end-2017;
- Continuing growth in fibre network roll-outs;
- Regulator to increase MTRs from January 2018;
- TDC acquires the MVNO Plenti;
- Nokia Networks given five-year managed services contract for TT-Netvrket;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data update for 2016, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2017, recent market developments.
Companies Mentioned
- 3 Denmark
- ButlerNetworks
- Clearwire
- DLG Tele
- ECI Telecom
- Lycamobile
- Nordisk Mobiltelefon
- NRGI
- Stofa
- TDC
- Telenor Denmark
- Telia Denmark
- TRE-FOR
- YouSee
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/drfdh2/denmark
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005262/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Broadband, Mobile Networks