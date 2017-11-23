Dental Group at Reston Station: American Health Council Names Emilio Canal Jr., DDS, FASD Leader in Medicine

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2017 / Emilio Canal Jr., D.D.S., F.A.S.D. of the Dental Group at Reston Station has just been named a Leader in Medicine by the American Health Council.

Comprised of leaders and contributors in all aspects of healthcare, the American Health Council (AHC) is the country's leading organization in health awareness and advancement.

The highly coveted designation "Leader in Medicine" is awarded by the council to those who have made a difference, and who have helped foster improvements in education, medicine, research, and treatment in their field.

The awardees are healthcare professionals across the country who have unparalleled dedication to advancing patient care and ensuring a positive future for America's healthcare.

Dr. Canal would like to thank AHC for this honor and his amazing team members and staff for their constant professionalism and support.

This award of excellence is one of many received by Dr. Emilio Canal, Jr., D.D.S., F.A.S.D.

Dr. Canal is a Fellow of the Academy for Sports Dentistry, where he was elected President in 1999 and 2009.

He was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at South Lakes High School Reston, VA in 2016 and received the Distinguished Service Award from the Virginia Administration Association in 1999.

The Doctor received the Distinguished Service Award from the Virginia Interscholastic Athletic Administration Association in 1999. He has been voted Top Dentist in Washingtonian Magazine, Washington Checkbook Magazine, Virginia Living Magazine, and Northern Virginia Magazine.

Dr. Emilio Canal Jr. completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Miami, Florida. He then received his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) Degree from Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1990, where he received the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society Award for Excellence in Clinical Achievement.

Dr. Canal serves as Team Dentist for the following organizations:

D.C. United - Major League Soccer

U.S. Soccer Federation National Teams

Washington Spirit - National Women's Soccer League

South Lakes High School

Oakton High School

Official U.S. Olympic Committee Provider

Dr. Canal has served as a member of the U.S. Lacrosse Sports and Safety Committee and is on the U.S. Soccer Federation Medical Advisory Committee.

His professional associations include:

American Dental Association

Virginia Dental Association

Northern Virginia Dental Society

Academy for Sports Dentistry

Dr. Emilio Canal Jr. can be reached at his Reston, VA Office:

1886 Metro Center Drive

Suite #600

Reston, VA 20190

(703) 318-8200

www.restondentist.com

