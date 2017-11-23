Cell Line Characterization Services Market, 2017-2027 - Current Market Landscape and Future Outlook of Testing and/or Authentication Services

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Cell Line Characterization Services Market, 2017-2027' report features a comprehensive view on the current market landscape and future outlook of testing and/or authentication services for the characterization of cell lines. The report provides information on organizations that offer contract services for the characterization of cell lines.

Cross contamination and cell line misidentification are some of the major concerns associated with the use of cell lines. According to published literature, cell lines used for scientific experiments are either misidentified or contaminated in approximately 15-25% cases. The use of such cell lines yields unreliable and irreproducible results, and leads to significant delays in research time lines and financial losses. The detrimental impact of using incorrect/misidentified cell lines poses a significant burden on the global healthcare budget

It has been estimated that a net loss of USD 28 billion is incurred every year on research that cannot be replicated due to the involvement of misidentified or contaminated cell lines in the US. Therefore, it is crucial to properly identify and authenticate cell lines used for research, both at the start of a project, as well as during the course of the study. To carry out cell line characterization, factors such as source of cell lines, their development history and the biological properties of cells determine the analytical tests required for characterization.



It is also worth highlighting that several regulatory authorities and scientific communities have undertaken different initiatives to spread awareness on the importance of cell line characterization. Various rules and standards have also been formulated, making it mandatory to characterize cell lines while submitting applications for marketing authorization, for receipt of grants/funds, or for publishing cell-based research in leading journals.



Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



Introduction to Cell Culture and Cell Lines

Cell Banks

Cell Line Characterization

Outsourcing of Cell Line Characterization Services

4. CELL LINE AUTHENTICATION



Need for Cell Line Authentication

Cell Line Authentication: Historical Timeline

Cell Line Authentication: Role of American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Cell Line Authentication: Role of International Cell Line Authentication Committee (ICLAC)

Cell Line Authentication: Role of Global Biological Standards Institute (GBSI)

Factors Contributing to Cell Line Misidentification

Awareness Surveys

STR Profiling Kits

Cell Line Authentication: Competitive Landscape

5. REGULATORY RECOMMENDATIONS AND GUIDELINES



Guidelines Issued by International Regulatory Agencies

Regulatory Guidelines for Cell Line Characterization in the US

Regulatory Guidelines for Cell Line Characterization in Europe

Regulatory Guidelines for Cell Line Characterization in Japan

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: Market Landscape (Industry Players)

Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: Market Landscape (Non-Industry Players)

Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: Most Prominent Hubs

7. BIOREPOSITORIES



American Type Culture Collection

Coriell Institute for Medical Research

European Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures

DSMZ

8. COMPANY PROFILES



BioReliance (a Part of SAFC Commercial)

Charles River Laboratories (CRL)

Cell Line Genetics

Eurofins Scientific

Molecular Diagnostic Services

SGS

Avance Biosciences

Biomeva (Acquired by AGC)

Creative Bioarray

Livogen Pharmed

MTI-GlobalStem (a Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific)

TFBS Bioscience

Waisman Biomanufacturing

WuXi AppTec

Other Players

9. MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND SIZING



Forecast Methodology

Input Data Tables and Assumptions

Cell Line Characterization Services Market Outlook, 2017-2027

10. KEY INSIGHTS



Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: Regional Analysis

Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: Heat Map Analysis (Industry Players)

Cell Line Characterization Services: Spin Wheel Analysis (Industry Players)

11. CONCLUSION



Mishandling and Cross Contamination are the Root Causes of Cell Line Misidentification

Several Initiatives have been Launched by Various Organizations to Overcome such Challenges Associated with Cell Line Related R&D

Most Service Providers in this Domain Offer Services for the Characterization of Mammalian Cell Lines

STR Profiling is Considered to be the Current Gold Standard for Authentication of Cell Lines

Several Contract Service Providers have Added Significant Value Within this Market by Providing High-Quality Cell Line Characterization and Authentication Solutions

The Market Landscape Features a Mix of Both Industry and Non-Industry Players; the US and Europe are the Most Active Regional Hubs

are the Most Active Regional Hubs Fostered by the Increased Demand for Cell Lines in Life Science Research, the Market is Likely to Witness Steady Growth in the Coming Decade

12. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS



Fan Chen , Vice President BioProcessing, LakePharma

, Vice President BioProcessing, LakePharma Michael Pointek , Managing Director, ARTES Biotechnology

, Managing Director, Nienke Smits , Business Development, ModiQuest

, Business Development, ModiQuest Oscar Hoogteijling, Business Development Manager, Bioceros

13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

