Cell Line Characterization Services Market, 2017-2027 - Current Market Landscape and Future Outlook of Testing and/or Authentication Services

The "Cell Line Characterization Services Market, 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Cell Line Characterization Services Market, 2017-2027' report features a comprehensive view on the current market landscape and future outlook of testing and/or authentication services for the characterization of cell lines. The report provides information on organizations that offer contract services for the characterization of cell lines.
Cross contamination and cell line misidentification are some of the major concerns associated with the use of cell lines. According to published literature, cell lines used for scientific experiments are either misidentified or contaminated in approximately 15-25% cases. The use of such cell lines yields unreliable and irreproducible results, and leads to significant delays in research time lines and financial losses. The detrimental impact of using incorrect/misidentified cell lines poses a significant burden on the global healthcare budget
It has been estimated that a net loss of USD 28 billion is incurred every year on research that cannot be replicated due to the involvement of misidentified or contaminated cell lines in the US. Therefore, it is crucial to properly identify and authenticate cell lines used for research, both at the start of a project, as well as during the course of the study. To carry out cell line characterization, factors such as source of cell lines, their development history and the biological properties of cells determine the analytical tests required for characterization.
It is also worth highlighting that several regulatory authorities and scientific communities have undertaken different initiatives to spread awareness on the importance of cell line characterization. Various rules and standards have also been formulated, making it mandatory to characterize cell lines while submitting applications for marketing authorization, for receipt of grants/funds, or for publishing cell-based research in leading journals.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
- Introduction to Cell Culture and Cell Lines
- Cell Banks
- Cell Line Characterization
- Outsourcing of Cell Line Characterization Services
4. CELL LINE AUTHENTICATION
- Need for Cell Line Authentication
- Cell Line Authentication: Historical Timeline
- Cell Line Authentication: Role of American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)
- Cell Line Authentication: Role of International Cell Line Authentication Committee (ICLAC)
- Cell Line Authentication: Role of Global Biological Standards Institute (GBSI)
- Factors Contributing to Cell Line Misidentification
- Awareness Surveys
- STR Profiling Kits
- Cell Line Authentication: Competitive Landscape
5. REGULATORY RECOMMENDATIONS AND GUIDELINES
- Guidelines Issued by International Regulatory Agencies
- Regulatory Guidelines for Cell Line Characterization in the US
- Regulatory Guidelines for Cell Line Characterization in Europe
- Regulatory Guidelines for Cell Line Characterization in Japan
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: Market Landscape (Industry Players)
- Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: Market Landscape (Non-Industry Players)
- Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: Most Prominent Hubs
7. BIOREPOSITORIES
- American Type Culture Collection
- Coriell Institute for Medical Research
- European Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures
- DSMZ
8. COMPANY PROFILES
- BioReliance (a Part of SAFC Commercial)
- Charles River Laboratories (CRL)
- Cell Line Genetics
- Eurofins Scientific
- Molecular Diagnostic Services
- SGS
- Avance Biosciences
- Biomeva (Acquired by AGC)
- Creative Bioarray
- Livogen Pharmed
- MTI-GlobalStem (a Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific)
- TFBS Bioscience
- Waisman Biomanufacturing
- WuXi AppTec
- Other Players
9. MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND SIZING
- Forecast Methodology
- Input Data Tables and Assumptions
- Cell Line Characterization Services Market Outlook, 2017-2027
10. KEY INSIGHTS
- Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: Regional Analysis
- Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: Heat Map Analysis (Industry Players)
- Cell Line Characterization Services: Spin Wheel Analysis (Industry Players)
11. CONCLUSION
- Mishandling and Cross Contamination are the Root Causes of Cell Line Misidentification
- Several Initiatives have been Launched by Various Organizations to Overcome such Challenges Associated with Cell Line Related R&D
- Most Service Providers in this Domain Offer Services for the Characterization of Mammalian Cell Lines
- STR Profiling is Considered to be the Current Gold Standard for Authentication of Cell Lines
- Several Contract Service Providers have Added Significant Value Within this Market by Providing High-Quality Cell Line Characterization and Authentication Solutions
- The Market Landscape Features a Mix of Both Industry and Non-Industry Players; the US and Europe are the Most Active Regional Hubs
- Fostered by the Increased Demand for Cell Lines in Life Science Research, the Market is Likely to Witness Steady Growth in the Coming Decade
12. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
- Fan Chen, Vice President BioProcessing, LakePharma
- Michael Pointek, Managing Director, ARTES Biotechnology
- Nienke Smits, Business Development, ModiQuest
- Oscar Hoogteijling, Business Development Manager, Bioceros
13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
