Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market, 2030

The "The Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market: 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Research has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market: 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts report presents an in-depth assessment of the global public safety LTE market, besides touching upon the wider LMR and mobile broadband industries. In addition to covering the business case, market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies for public safety LTE, the report presents comprehensive forecasts for mobile broadband, LMR, and public safety LTE subscriptions from 2017 till 2030.

Also covered are unit shipment and revenue forecasts for public safety LTE infrastructure, devices, integration services and management solutions. In addition, the report tracks public safety LTE service revenues, over both private and commercial networks.

Driven by demand for both dedicated and secure MVNO networks, it's estimated that annual investments in public safety LTE infrastructure will surpass $800 Million by the end of 2017, supporting ongoing deployments in multiple frequency bands across the 400/450 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, and higher frequency ranges. The market - which includes base stations (eNBs), mobile core and transport network equipment - is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 45% over the next three years. By 2020, these infrastructure investments will be complemented by up to 3.8 Million LTE device shipments, ranging from smartphones and ruggedized handheld terminals to vehicular routers and IoT modules.



Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the public safety LTE opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the market evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE for public safety?

What is the status of dedicated public safety LTE networks and secure MVNO offerings across the globe?

When will the public safety sector witness the large-scale commercialization of key enabling technologies such as MCPTT, ProSe, IOPS, and HPUE?

What opportunities exist for commercial LTE service providers and private LMR network operators?

What are the prospects of NIB (Network-in-a-Box), vehicular, airborne and maritime deployable LTE platforms?

Is there a substantial market opportunity for public safety LTE networks operating in Band 31 (450 MHz), and newer frequency bands such as Bands 68 and 72?

How can public safety stakeholders leverage unused spectrum capacity to ensure the economic viability of dedicated LTE networks?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

What strategies should system integrators, vendors, and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The Report has the Following Key Findings:

It's estimated that annual investments in public safety LTE infrastructure will surpass $800 Million by the end of 2017. The market - which includes base stations (eNBs), mobile core and transport network equipment - is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 45% over the next three years.

by the end of 2017. The market - which includes base stations (eNBs), mobile core and transport network equipment - is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 45% over the next three years. By 2020, these infrastructure investments will be complemented by up to 3.8 Million LTE device shipments, ranging from smartphones and ruggedized handheld terminals to vehicular routers and IoT modules.

A number of dedicated public safety LTE networks are already operational across the globe, ranging from nationwide systems in the oil-rich GCC region to citywide networks in Spain , China , Pakistan , Laos and Kenya .

, , , and . At present, more than 45% of all public safety LTE engagements - including in-service, planned, pilot, and demo networks - utilize spectrum in the 700 MHz range, primarily Bands 14 and 28.

Due to the unavailability of ProSe-capable chipsets and devices, several public safety stakeholders including the United Kingdom Home Office are considering the continued use of LMR terminals to support direct-mode operation, as they migrate to LTE networks.

The wider critical communications industry is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as Motorola Solutions' recent acquisition of carrier-integrated PTT-over-cellular platform provider Kodiak Networks, and Hytera Communications' takeover of the Sepura Group - a well known provider of TETRA, DMR, P25 and LTE systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: An Overview Of The Public Safety Mobile Broadband Market



3: Key Enabling Technologies For Public Safety Lte



4: Review Of Major Public Safety Lte Engagements



5: Public Safety Lte And Mobile Broadband Applications Ecosystem



6: Spectrum For Public Safety Lte



7: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives



8: Industry Roadmap & Value Chain



9: Key Ecosystem Players



10: Market Analysis And Forecasts



11: Conclusion And Strategic Recommendations



12: Expert Opinion - Interview Transcripts



