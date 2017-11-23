Confirms Widespread Porphyry Mineralization Over 6.5km Long Zone
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2017) - Carube Copper Corp. (TSXV: CUC) is pleased to report the results from drill holes HEN-17-013, PSE-17-001 and PSE-17-002, from the Hendley and Provost South East Prospects within the 100% owned Bellas Gate Project in Jamaica. These holes were drilled in the recently completed 1,900m scout drill campaign that investigated 3 of the 17 targets areas within a 6.5km by 4.0km belt. Copper mineralization was intersected in all of the 3 targets tested during the drill program.
Results from HEN-17-013 and PSE-17-001 include:
- Continuous copper mineralization (defined by > 0.03% CuEq1) for 360.0m from 42.0m to 402.0m in HEN-17-013, which includes 114m of 0.23%CuEq1 (0.20%Cu and 0.06g/t Au), including 42m of 0.33%CuEq (0.27%Cu and 0.11g/t Au); and
- Continuous copper mineralization over 180.1m from 24.7m downhole in PSE-17-001, with 21m of 0.20%CuEq1 (0.16%Cu and 0.06 g/t Au).