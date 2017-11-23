Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal mobile middleware market report. This market research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global mobile middleware market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing use of mobile business intelligence and BYOD concept among enterprises. Enterprises use mobile enterprise applications for smooth workflow and for application-based marketing, due to which the demand for mobile enterprise application is increasing among enterprises.

According to Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research, "The increasing use of mobile devices by organizations is leading to an increase in demand for business-user workforce applications. These applications help organizations with faster turnaround time and provide security for communication between applications. Thus, the growing demand for different types of applications will support the growth of the mobile middleware market during the forecast period."

The report also states that major vendors cover more than 50% of the market share, which makes the mobile middleware market concentrated. This market is captured by old players but due to increasing popularity of cloud mobile middleware technology, old vendors, which are not moving from on-premise to cloud mobile middleware, are experiencing a threat from cloud mobile middleware providers.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

IBM

IBM mobile middleware is known as IBM Worklight. It is a software that is used for developing cross-platform mobile applications. Worklight helps in improving the mobile service layer by enhancing the productivity of the systems by improving the client/server integration and communication between backend systems and mobile applications. It ensures agility among the connections, with the use of simple update cycle of Worklight adapter. Worklight also ensures the security of the connection being set up between the frontend and backend application in the mobile device.

Kony

Kony is a market leader in mobile application development platform and cloud-based enterprise mobility company. It is one of the early vendors in the mobile middleware market. It helps integrate Kony Fabric and Kony Visualizer. It provides value to mobility as companies are treating their data like physical inventory. It also improves the continuous flow of data across applications and backend data sources, which is leading to better mobile experience for end-users.

Oracle

Oracle is a computer technology corporation that provides different types of products and services like database and middleware software, application software, hardware systems, and cloud computing as well as support services. Oracle mobile middleware provides a flexibility and choice to its clients to develop their own unique enterprise mobile strategy. With this, the customer can develop or extend their existing enterprise mobile application according to their requirements. This mobile middleware provides customers security, platform, and applications to develop the applications.

SAP

SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software. It provides various types of products and services. The products offered by SAP are ERP and digital core, cloud and data platform, procurement and network, analytics, customer engagement and commerce, and IoT and digital supply chain. SAP provides mobile middleware named as SAP NetWeaver Mobile, which provides tools to the devices that are always connected or occasionally connected to the mobile devices to develop, deploy, and function in mobile scenarios.

TIBCO

TIBCO provides on-premise and cloud computing solutions for integration, analytics, and event processing software. TIBCO mobile middleware is called TIBCO eFTL, which provides high-performance web messaging solutions that extend the reach of organizations. It provides HTML5- ready, high-performance web messaging solution that operates natively or independently and integrates TIBCO messaging products. It helps create web and mobile application and is secure and provides bidirectional communication.

