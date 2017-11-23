RFID Sensors 2018-2028: Forecasts, Players, Opportunities - Annual Market Value will Reach $904 Million

DUBLIN, November 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "RFID Sensors 2018-2028: Forecasts, Players, Opportunities" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The general RFID market has seen substantial growth over the last few years, with successful public offerings and rapid growth in terms of the number of RFID tags sold. Vendors are now exploring allied technologies with RFID sensors at the forefront of this. This has been enabled thanks to new chipsets, at both HF(NFC) and UHF (RAIN) which are dedicated to support sensor platforms and therefore make RFID sensors simpler to make and lower cost in addition to the increasing maturity and wider scale adoption of RFID reader infrastructure. Additionally, new technologies from printed sensors and flexible batteries to bio sensing films meet unmet needs and provide differentiation.

Different technologies approach different market segments

Several different technology categories exist, namely:

1. Passive RFID sensors with no on board power source

2. Passive RFID tags with bio sensors, with no board power source

3. Battery assisted passive RFID sensors

4. "Chipless" RFID sensors - without a conventional silicon chip

From the above options, most can be bought to operate at either HF or UHF RFID, with HF RFID options offering a wider reader network thanks to NFC enabled consumer electronic devices albeit with limited read range of UHF devices with longer read range but requiring more expensive reader systems. The RF protocols developed for RFID are effectively being used as a means of data transfer of sensory information.

RFID Sensors 2018-2028 is the first report that covers all these options, the players behind the ICs, sensor tags and systems, the applications, trends and market size, forecast over a ten year period. The report draws comparisons form and assesses the related data logger market, and explores the role for RFID Sensors within that. SWOT (Strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) reports are given for the leading players, along with application case studies and impartial assessment of the whole sector.

Detailed Forecasts

For the first time, this report provides detailed forecast breakdowns of the entire sector, including:

Forecasts in unit numbers for each technology type, for 2018-2028

Forecasts of average sales price for each technology type, for 2018-2028

Forecasts for total RFID sensor tag market value for each technology type, for 2018-2028

Forecasts for systems cost (including readers, software, networking), for 2018-2028

Total RFID Sensor market value (tags and systems), for 2018-2028

Breakdown by HF versus UHF RFID Sensors, for 2018-2028

Technology Innovations



In addition to assessing the current capabilities of the existing solutions, the research also includes the progress with RFID sensor systems based on recent technology innovations including printed temperature sensors and antennas, flexible batteries and flexible transistor circuits. The timelines and capabilities of these technologies, in addition to the players, are all covered.





Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. About the report

1.2. What is RFID?

1.3. RFID Technologies: The Big Picture

1.4. RFID market size growth indicating RFID sensor potential

1.5. RFID sensors

1.6. Different types of RFID sensors

1.7. Examples of RFID sensors

1.8. Examples of Battery Assisted Passive RFID sensors

1.9. Data Loggers

1.10. Electronic Indicator and Data Logger companies

1.11. Chemical Time Temperature Indicators

1.12. Three main markets in the data logger business today

1.13. Retail perishables

1.14. Industrial

1.15. Healthcare

1.16. Slow Innovation in Conventional Data Loggers

1.17. RFID Sensors providing new differentiation

1.18. Why RFID-based?

1.19. Comparison of wireless technologies

1.20. Why now?

1.21. Pros and Cons of RFID sensor

1.22. Lessons from Failures

1.23. Technology push: technologies that help with RFID sensor development

1.24. Current status

1.25. Medium term trends

1.26. Distribution models & Business models

1.27. Value Chain

1.28. Territorial Differences

1.29. List of Players

1.30. RFID sensor companies

1.31. IC development Enables RFID Sensors, but some ICs are more generic I2C while market is small

1.32. The impact of RFID Sensors on Data Loggers

1.33. NFC/HF versus UHF (RAIN)

1.34. NFC/HF versus UHF (RAIN) - IC Providers

1.35. NFC/HF versus UHF (RAIN) - Sensor Makers

1.36. RFID Sensor Technologies without silicon ICs

1.37. Market Forecasts - Assumptions & Methodology

1.38. Market forecast by tag type - number of units (millions)

1.39. Market forecast by tag type - average sales price (US $)

1.40. Market forecast by tag type - Market Value ($ millions)

1.41. Market forecast for tags and systems ($ millions)

1.42. Market forecast for tags and systems by frequency ($ millions)



2. THE BIG PICTURE: RFID SENSORS AS PART OF THE INTERNET OF THINGS

2.1. Industrial revolution timeline

2.2. Embracing the Cyber revolution

2.3. IoT Ecosystem



3. INTRODUCTION TO RFID

3.1. What is RFID?

3.2. RFID tag

3.3. RFID reader

3.4. RFID system classification

3.5. Comparison of RFID by different frequencies

3.6. NFC and RFID

3.7. Passive RFID Interrogators Market Size

3.8. Manufacturing RFID Labels, tickets and cards

3.9. Passive RFID tag cost comparisons

3.10. Comparison of RFID by power source

3.11. Range versus Cost

3.12. Frequency versus Range

3.13. Cumulative sales in millions of tags from 1943 to the start of 2016



4. RFID SENSOR ICS

4.1. RFID sensor architecture

4.2. Sensor enabled RFID system

4.3. Companies supplying RFID sensor chips

4.4. Typical chip design of RFID sensor ICs

4.5. AMS's solution: HF/NFC

4.6. AMS's solution: UHF

4.7. Delta: NFC RFID sensor chips

4.8. ANDY100 from Farsens targeting RFID sensor market

4.9. Impinj Monza X Dura chips enable intelligent embedded RFID

4.10. NXP's UHF Sensor IC with an I2C interface

4.11. NXP's NFC Sensor IC

4.12. RFMicron

4.13. ST Microelectronics

4.14. Texas Instruments

4.15. Analysis and Comments

4.16. NFC/HF versus UHF (RAIN) - IC Providers

4.17. New development in low power ICs



5. PASSIVE RFID SENSORS

5.1. Passive RFID Sensor

5.2. Power calculation for passive RFID sensors

5.3. Chemical powerless RFID sensor tag

5.4. RFID tag sensor from IC-TAG

5.5. Passive UHF RFID sensor co-developed by Powercast and Vanguard ID Systems

5.6. Passive UHF RFID Sensor: RFMicron and Smartrac

5.7. Company Assessment: SmarTrac RFMicron product

5.8. Xerox PARC: Passive UHF Sensors with Printed Electronics

5.9. PST Sensors



6. BATTERY-ASSISTED RFID SENSOR

6.1. Battery-assisted passive RFID sensor

6.2. Flexible battery-assisted RFID sensor label

6.3. RAMSES developed by EML

6.4. BAP RFID sensor tags for perishables

6.5. QUAD Industries, Enfucell and NXP

6.6. Avery Dennison NFC Temperature Logger

6.7. Company Assessment: Avery Dennison's RFID Sensor Label

6.8. Phase IV UHF Temperature logging tag

6.9. Temperature sensor from Infratab

6.10. DynaLog

6.11. Blulog NFC RFID Sensor

6.12. Company Assessment: Blulog



7. RFID SENSOR WITHOUT SILICON CHIP

7.1. Chipless RFID sensors

7.2. Surface acoustic wave (SAW) RFID sensors

7.3. Printed / Flexible logic

7.4. Advantages of printed and thin film transistors and memory vs traditional silicon

7.5. PragmatIC's wine temperature sensing label

7.6. PragmatIC Profile

7.7. TAG Sensors

7.8. Thinfilm / Kovio

7.9. RFID sensors based on printed IC provided by Thin Film Electronics

7.10. NFC OpenSense from ThinFilm

7.11. RFID Sensor Technologies without silicon ICs



8. DATA LOGGER

8.1. Data Loggers

8.2. RFID data loggers

8.3. Data logger tag of Sealed Air Corporation

8.4. TempTRIP

8.5. The impact of RFID Sensors on Data Loggers



9. POWER SOURCE

9.1. Batteries - the Bain of Wireless Sensors

9.2. Technology benchmarking - different power sources

9.3. Battery options for active & semi-active RFID sensor tags

9.4. The initial innovation of RFID sensors will be form factor - power source is key

9.5. Value propositions of thin-film batteries

9.6. Laminar/flexible lithium-ion batteries companies

9.7. Printed battery companies

9.8. Coin cells or thin batteries, that is the question



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Company Assessment: Farsens

10.2. Company Assessment: InfraTab

10.3. Company Assessment: Institute of Printed Electronics Industry

10.4. Company Assessment: PhaseIV Engineering

10.5. Company Assessment: KemSense

10.6. Company Assessment: IC-TAG Solutions

10.7. Company Assessment: RFID Sensor Systems

10.8. Company Assessment: RFMicron

10.9. Company Assessment: Silent Sensors



11. RFID SENSORS: EARLY CASE STUDIES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wbzg9b/rfid_sensors

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716