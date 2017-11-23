Feel the Financial Freedom with Bonpay Crypto Card

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2017 / Have some crypto, but don't know how to spend it because most shops accept only fiat? That's not a problem any more - crypto cards are the solution. You load it with Bitcoin or any other altcoin and then use it everywhere just like a usual plastic card. It instantly converts the necessary amount from your crypto to fiat, making the use of digital currency as easy as traditional money.

One of the leading services that offer cryptocurrency cards is Bonpay, that due to extreme convenience and simplicity, has gained popularity among users of cryptocurrency with lightning speed - more than 2,000 clients already enjoy shopping with Bonpay crypto card, while 5,000 more cards have been ordered.

Bonpay is currently holding a Token Sale, during which more than $7,000,000 already has been raised. It offers 51% of all tokens to the public now and 34% during the next few years to exclude possibility of control or manipulations from founders or partners. BON tokens will be available on Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit exchanges in the next few weeks. The company is in the process of negotiating with eight more large exchanges. For more about how to participate in Bonpay Token Sale and bonuses for Black Friday, read below.

Although currently Bonpay crypto cards are available only for EU countries, the company is working on partnerships with three large card-issuers, so in the nearest future more and more people from different countries will experience all convenience of spending digital currency quickly and simply.

Team and advisors - keys to success

The young company successfully entered the market just a few months ago, but almost immediately became a leader. And it is not surprising - Bonpay was created by a team of experts with more than 50 years of collective experience in cryptocurrency systems, the banking industry and financial instruments, who truly believe in the future of digital currencies and blockchain technology and want to make its usage easy, convenient and secure for everyone. Due to deep knowledge of the market, the Bonpay team understands how to make cryptocurrency usage safe and convenient for people everywhere. Bonpay was created to bridge the gap between crypto and the real world, giving financial freedom to people.

The company has a team of professional advisors with unique specialties and skillsets, whose support and guidance helps to provide best services and expertise for clients. One of the advisors is Viktor Chkan, who is an expert on payment processing issues and data security, and has unique experience in financial projects, blockchain and cryptocurrency ventures. Velin Vlasev, specialist in launching e-financial services in Europe and USA, also became the company's advisor to help in providing the best card issuing services for Bonpay clients. As Bonpay plans to expand its service, in order to fully understand the needs of other markets, Eddy Susanto, co-founder of FasaPay, who is an Asian market specialist and has a deep experience in payment gateways and electronic money transfers, joined the team. Dmitry Grushetsky, CEO of JustForex, a fintech and banking expert with 14 years of experience in financial technologies, helps service in improving liquidity to guarantee stable and secure service for clients.

Token Sale - participate right now!

Currently Bonpay has a Token Sale that will last until November 28. During the Token Sale, Bonpay has a unique offer - all participants who buy tokens for more than 10 ETH get their cryptocurrency cards absolutely free! But, even if you send less, you will receive a 0.65% incentive reward and 0.15% cashback bonus, that are offered for all participants of Token Sale and card holders. Those who send more than 20 ETH, will receive an exclusive 20% bonus (around $1500 for every 20 ETH - the more you buy, the more of a reward you get!), special Black Card with lower fees and higher limits and other pleasant benefits. You don't have to send 20 ETH at once - the total amount from one wallet counts. You can learn more on the Token Sale page.

There is another way to get this exclusive card - participate in the Bonpay art contest. You have a unique chance to express yourself and receive it for free - offer your design for the card, win the contest and get a Black Card!

Also, Bonpay has an exclusive offer for the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday! All participants, who buy tokens from November 24, 12:00 (GMT) to November, 28 14:00 (GMT) will get an additional bonus up to 50%. In addition, only during this time can you get rewards for encouraging your friends to participate - for every friend who joins the Bonpay Token Sale, you will receive 10% from purchased tokens. For more details, please contact our support team on our website.

Although there is not much time left, you can still participate in the Bounty Program of the Bonpay Token Sale - you can get rewards for writing articles or making a video about Bonpay (up to 1250 BON). More details about the Bounty program can be found here.

Remember, that there is only one week left - don't lose your chance to participate in Bonpay Token Sale!

