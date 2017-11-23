Learn, Earn and Break Free from Unrewarding Mobile Games with TriviaSpar

Announcing TriviaSpar; as Part of the IKL (International Knowledge League) and Knowledge.io platform, TriviaSpar is the Game that Rewards Advertisers and Players Alike

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2017 / The team from IKL and knowledge.io have released a trivia game that comes with three game modes, and two rewarding ways to play. TriviaSpar lets users earn points and exchange them for prizes and enter into larger tournaments where they can win trips to the MTV awards and the NFL's championship game through their Ad-Based and Skill-Based gaming platform.

Mobile gaming has taken the world by storm, going strength to strength as millions of people every day download and explore the broad range of paid and free to play games. The problem is that these games don't quite reward us the way a good game should. You could describe a lot of the F2P (Free-to-Play) games as 'Freemium' games, as they are free upon download but incentivise faster game progress with a series of micro-transaction promotions, usually in the form of an 'energy' that is required to begin a new task / level within the game, which the player would usually have to wait a certain amount of time to regenerate before being able to move on.

If these games don't come packed with micro-transactions, they usually offer you the option to make a one-time payment to remove all adverts from the game; again, the players lose money and so do the advertisers.

Somewhere in the middle of this is an answer and TriviaSpar has answered correctly, incentivizing gaming that literally rewards players and advertisers. Knowledge-based games are a huge draw for players and advertisers, and trivia games have huge regular player bases who simply play just for fun. It's about time they got a little more out of it.

What is TriviaSpar?

TriviaSpar is a new Trivia-based game that's not just about trivia. With over 5 million questions ready for players to wrack their brains over across topics such as Movies, Art, Coding, Cars and much more; players can chose to play solo, earning and learning in any category they choose. The Duel play pits players against each other in head to head battles across an endless list of topics per category. The Tournament mode enters players into larger skirmishes of knowledge, playing against 4, 8 or 16 players for huge points and prizes.

There are two models in play with TriviaSpar, the Ad-Based Play and the Skilled Gaming mode.

The first, Ad-Based, allows players to play for free whilst still earning points. The points earned are exchanged for goods, gift cards, etc. on the rewards platform. Ad revenue generated from ad-based play is split 50-50 with the player and advertisers. The ads are provided by Ad suppliers like AdMod, Rails and the YouTube Partner Programme.

Players will be quizzed on the Ad they just watched, in which advertisers get immediate feedback from players, who are working hard to study the ad to win, not just 'suffer' through.

The skill-based game is slightly different; what it offers is an outcome based on mental or physical rather than chance. Being launched initially in the USA across 25 states, the skilled gaming model offers the same, Dual, 4, 8, 16 player game modes and requires an entry fee which ranges from 25 cents to 20 dollars and it's a winner takes all (minus the processing fee).

The skilled gaming mode also features reduced ads and does not reward players with points, to ensure clear separation between ad-based and skill-based play modes.

