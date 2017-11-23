Former Coursera Senior Product Manager Joins BitDegree Blockchain Education Platform

Roberto Santana has Joined the BitDegree Team, and will Use His Experience as a Former Senior Product Manager at Coursera to Help Scale the Blockchain Education Platform Globally

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2017 / Former Coursera Senior Product Manager, Roberto Santana, has joined decentralized educational platform BitDegree to be part of its fast-growing team of internationally experienced and recognized advisors.

His appointment comes ahead of BitDegree's token sale, which will start on December 1st, 2017.

Roberto played an important role in helping Coursera scale to a global level and acquire over 27 million learners worldwide. Prior to joining Coursera, Santana was responsible for leading the Growth team at Zendesk, Inc., a Danish customer service software provider. Due to its rapid growth since founding in 2007, Zendesk relocated to San Francisco in 2009. Prior to Zendesk, Santana worked as a Product Engineer at Royal Dutch Shell for four years, where he led a cross-functional team responsible for the delivery of products that accounted for $400M in refinery revenues.

Santana has received three engineering degrees and an MBA from Stanford University. Whilst at Stanford, he consulted for several startups on Product Management and Business Development.

"BitDegree has the potential to change everything we understand with regards to online learning," said Santana.

"The idea of having a decentralized educational platform powered by a token economy helps align the incentives between students, instructors, and employers. Moreover, the use of blockchain enables the co-creation of value. The more courses that the BitDegree community creates, and the more users the community has, the more valuable the tokens become. For the very first time, students will have the possibility to earn while they learn, and earn while they teach others. This is what makes it revolutionary."

Regarding Santana's appointment, BitDegree CEO, Andrius Putna, said: "To have brought in Roberto as an advisor is a significant step for BitDegree. His experience in MOOCs and online education, plus designing and successfully implementing roadmaps for startups and helping them massively scale-up, will undoubtedly see BitDegree meet our development plans, and scale in accordance with our development schedule."

In Q4 of 2017, Electronic Arts co-founder Jeff Burton, the founder of Steve JobsSchool Maurice de Hond, and Stanford Ph.D. and gamification expert Dr. James K. Scarborough joined the BitDegree advisory team.

Santana's appointment makes him the third Stanford alumnus - in addition to Burton and Scarborough - to become part of the BitDegree platform.

BitDegree is a decentralized educational platform, which transforms education by offering blockchain-powered I.T. and tech courses. It was created by the founders of Hostinger and 000webhost, one of the world's largest free web hosting platforms.

BitDegree boasts a current user base of over 29 million customers, plus a fully-functioning Minimum Viable Product, which is constantly being updated by its developers.

BitDegree is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

