Knowledge.io's 'Proof of Knowledge' Helps Learners Prove Their Value

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2017 / Learning solutions startup Knowledge.io has revealed the world's first blockchain-based platform to measure the value of knowledge, with two months to its pre-sale event on January 15th, 2018. The Knowledge platform features a unique ecosystem that shares and rewards knowledge encouraged by gamified learning.

Knowledge.io's revolutionary platform could be the new standard for measuring the true worth of knowledge. Its platform will spur the promotion of knowledge exchange between knowledge sharers and producers, while rewarding their interactions within the network - powering a decentralized ecosystem of knowledge sharing networks.

Central to the Knowledge platform is the gamification of learning, an educational approach to maximize enjoyment and engagement by capturing the interest of learners and inspiring them to continue learning.

The problem of proving education

Employers and industries recognize knowledge's value - this is becoming increasingly clear in a sweeping change to the way national economies are looking at the intangible asset of knowledge, be it in the form of knowledge-based sectors down to the so-called catchphrase of human capital.

For the longest time, formal education has been the yard stick of knowledge. From pre-school certificates to high school diplomas, moving on to higher or tertiary education represented by college and university degrees, the quantity of knowledge acquired by individuals is measured on a piece of paper. And the quality, inferred to by the reputation and prestige of the certificate's issuing body. Yet this system presents several shortfalls.

Firstly, there are different standards to which these qualifications are issued, often at the discretion of the issuing bodies and with no real way for anyone to verify if the person possessing it truly has attained that level of knowledge - or even the details of that knowledge. If a group of people graduating from the same year all have the same qualification, the only way to go deeper is to request for grades, which can be a lengthy and cumbersome process.

Secondly, as the quality of education is attached to reputation and prestige of the issuing institution, the cost of pursuing education there is significantly higher. In fact, the cost of higher education is increasing worldwide, and students are forced into higher debts each year. British students ran up study debts of $55,000 in 2016, up from only $20,000 five years ago. American students recorded an average of $35,000 last year, up 6% from 2015.

What this means is that, those who can't afford quality education may never own a degree - and never be able to prove the knowledge they have.

Knowledge.io's Knowledge Score as proof of knowledge

Within the Knowledge platform, users validate each other's knowledge and expertise, earning Knowledge tokens as a reward for providing knowledge. All this is validated through gamified learning and verification of expertise.

The Knowledge Score technology will then be used to assign values to each participant, objectively evaluating their levels of knowledge across a range of topics. Complemented by vast, proprietary data sets available through its partnerships and a base of over 10 million questions across a topic spectrum, the possibilities are virtually limitless to generate a continuous supply of Questions and Answers.

Thanks to blockchain innovation, a user's learning is validated, tracked and record permanently over the course of their life. This provides a dual opportunity for future generations of learners who can earn tokens to pay for education and build up a Knowledge Score that will be a recognized standard of evidencing their knowledge.

Knowledge.io and the Knowledge Tokens

Knowledge.io has its conceptual origins in the recognition, rewarding and celebration of knowledge. It considers that all knowledge is valuable, not only to the individual that possesses it but to the society that benefits from interacting with that knowledge.

The platform centres around gamified interaction between all knowledge stakeholders from creators such as students and users, to sharers such as educators, and to consumers such as employers and industries. This model of incentivization will not only accurately measure knowledge but spur the development and propagation of knowledge deemed to be the basis of educational, economic and social progress.

To support its goal of combining blockchain innovation with knowledge sharing, Knowledge.io will begin its crowdsale campaign with a pre-sale on 15 January, 2018, about two months from now.

10% of the total Knowledge Token supply (25 million) will be made available during the pre-sale, while a further 20% (50 million) will be put up for sale during the main public ICO to be announced at a later date.

