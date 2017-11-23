Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2017) - Patrick Highsmith, CEO of Pure Energy Minerals on the new technology for extracting lithium.





Pure Energy Minerals is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Nov 27- Dec. 10, 2017 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Pure Energy Minerals (TSXV: PE):

Pure Energy Minerals is an emerging leader in the development of innovative, resource efficient mineral exploration and project development. Pure Energy's flagship lithium brine project is located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, immediately adjacent to North America's only producing lithium mine. In addition, Pure Energy is at the leading edge of new processing technologies for lithium through its collaboration with global multinational technology partners such as Tenova Bateman (Tenova Bateman Technologies). Our objective is to demonstrate and deploy low-cost and earth-friendly processing technologies to produce advanced lithium battery materials to meet the anticipated burgeoning growth in lithium demand.

www.pureenergyminerals.com

