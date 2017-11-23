MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/17 -- Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") (CSE: DST)(CSE: DST.CN)(CSNX: DST) is pleased to announce that it has completed the closing of a non- brokered private placement for total consideration of $500,000 consisting of the issuance of 14,285,714 units (each a "Unit") at $0.035. A Unit consists of one subordinate voting share (a "Subordinate Voting Share") and one Subordinate Voting Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling its holder to purchase a Subordinate Voting Share of the Corporation at $0.06 over a 5-year period following the closing.

DST applied for and was granted relief from the CSE's minimum price rule. All securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to regulatory approval and have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The proceeds of the financing are for working capital purposes.

The Units have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, of for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated and paid in lawful money of Canada.

Additionally, the Corporation announces that Mr. Ned Goodman has retired from its Board of Directors. Mr. Goodman, a leading financier and company builder in the mining industry, has served with distinction on DST's board since June 8, 2012.

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a company controlled by Dundee Corporation

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from mineralized material, concentrates and tailings, while stabilizing contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilized with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST has filed, published and was granted patents for these processes in several countries.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Mr. Brian Howlett

President and CEO

Dundee Sustainable Technologies

Tel: (514) 866-6001 # 239

Cell: (647) 227-3035

info@dundeetechnologies.com



