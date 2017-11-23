Technavio's latest market research report on the global unitary HVAC systems marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005058/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global unitary HVAC systems market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

One of the key factors driving the global unitary HVAC systems market is the need for energy-efficient cooling and heating systems. The growing international emphasis on energy conservation has led to the increased demand for unitary HVAC systems. Both residential and commercial end-users prefer the use of energy-efficient HVAC equipment to cut down their energy costs.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The three emerging market trends driving the global unitary HVAC systems market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing demand for smart homes and the development of smart cities

Building automation systems

Integration of IoT with HVAC systems

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing demand for smart homes and the development of smart cities

The smart home concept has gained substantial popularity recently. This is because the consumers want to improve their lifestyles by enhancing their convenience and comfort using electronic devices. The development of smart homes is an evolutionary concept in the residential and real-estate sector. It has a primary aim of making life more convenient, comfortable, sustainable, secure, and entertaining. Nowadays, smart home technologies make use of advanced sensors that have become affordable and can be used by an average household.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for tools and components, "Smart home technologies permit households to connect appliances such as lighting systems, heating and cooling modules, television sets, computers, and security systems. This allows the homeowners to control the appliances using their smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, home appliances are increasingly using artificial intelligence to accurately predict the consumer's preferences based on the historical data."

Building automation systems

Building automation systems or BAS control and monitor HVAC and other facilities in each building. These are embedded with computing and digital communication tools that let them enhance energy efficiency. The number of integrated BAS installations worldwide has increased because of the rise in the number of construction projects and building retrofits.

BAS technology has become more advanced due to the improvements in sensor technology, availability of cheaper and faster communication systems, and improved user interfaces. Manufacturers are implementing open protocols such as the Internet protocol, to provide improved control solutions. BAS is becoming a popular technology as it enhances the interaction and operability between the HVAC, lighting, fire, and security control systems of a building.

Integration of IoT with HVAC systems

The Internet of Things or IoT connects components or systems to the Internet and allows them to send and receive data over the network. IoT permits devices to communicate without human-to-human or human-to-computer intervention. These systems enable real-time remote monitoring and actionable analytics. They also aid management teams to enhance building and equipment control. This helps in reducing operating costs.

"Constant innovations and development in the field of technology have changed the way businesses work and people live. The action being taken to achieve higher energy efficiency in constructing and managing buildings provides a huge potential for the integration of IoT. HVAC systems that can make intelligent decisions on their own based on the presence, weather, and a lot of other parameters can result in a substantial amount of energy and cost savings," says Gaurav

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Vehicle Market 2017-2021

Global Power Tools Market 2017-2021

Global Inventory Tags Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171123005058/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com