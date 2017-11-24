CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/17 -- Raise Production Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2017 Annual General Meeting.

At the meeting, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at six; elected the following to serve as board members until the next annual election of directors: Dr. Sherry Austin, Mr. Dell Chapman, Mr. John Grisdale, Mr. Eric Laing (President & CEO), Mr. Warren Steckley and Mr. Ken Zinger; and approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year.

Raise would like to thank former board members, Mr. Rod Graham and Mr. Marv Clifton, both of whom did not stand for re-election, for their outstanding contributions, leadership and guidance to the Company.

Raise would also like to welcome two new board members, Mr. John Grisdale and Mr. Warren Steckley, both of whom have significant energy industry and board experience.

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is an innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from these anticipated in such statements.

Contacts:

Raise Production Inc.

Eric Laing

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 699-7675

elaing@raiseproduction.com



Raise Production Inc.

Susan Scullion

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 699-7675

sscullion@raiseproduction.com

www.raiseproduction.com



