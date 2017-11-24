Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2017) - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (the "Company") announces that all of the resolutions put forth at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on November 23, 2017 have been approved by an overwhelming majority of the votes cast. In addition to the approval of the Company's rolling stock option plan and the appointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors for the ensuing year, the shareholders also approved the proposed share consolidation plan (the "Consolidation"), approved the proposed number of board seats and elected the directors.

Following approval of the Consolidation, the directors are authorized to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) new common share for every five (5) existing common shares. It is anticipated that the Consolidation will be implemented forthwith upon receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The number of directors was set at six, and the shareholders elected the following directors of the Company:

Paul Antoniazzi - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Director of the Company since January 1997;

Ferdynand (Fred) Kiernicki - Director of the Company since January 2008;

Yvan Bussières, P. Eng. - Qualified Person and Director of the Company since July 2016;

Mark Lofthouse - Director of the Company since March 2011;

Edmond Hatoum - Director of the Company from February 2015 to July 2016 and since July 2017; and

Philippe Havard, Ing. Jr. - Director of the Company since June 2016.

ABOUT OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold and base metal mineral properties in Canada. The Company owns 100% interest subject to certain royalties in the Bazooka gold property located in the Beauchastel Township approximately seven kilometres southwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Bazooka property comprises seven contiguous kilometres of strike length along the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt on the Cadillac Larder Lake Break. The eastern border of the Bazooka gold property adjoins Yorbeau Resources Inc.'s Rouyn Property that is actively being explored by Kinross Gold Corporation under an option agreement (see Yorbeau press release dated October 25, 2016). The western border of the Bazooka gold property adjoins Monarques Gold Corporation's Wasamac gold property (2,882,000 oz Au resources per Monarques NI 43-101 technical report dated October 25, 2017). The Company also holds 100% interest subject to certain royalties in the McWatters gold property in the Rouyn-Noranda area and the Arrowhead gold property in the Joannes Township, Quebec.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.opawica.com.

