

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is losing on Friday after it resumed trading following the Labor Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday. Investors are cautious following the sell-off in Chinese markets on Thursday. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 124.34 points or 0.55 percent to 22,398.81, off a low of 22,381.01 in early trades.



Shares of Mitsubishi Materials are losing more than 8 percent after the company revealed Thursday that inspection data was falsified at three of its subsidiaries.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is down 1 percent, Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent and Canon is down 0.2 percent. Sony is adding almost 1 percent. SoftBank is rising almost 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining 0.2 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.3 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is declining more than 1 percent and Honda is down 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum are lower by almost 1 percent each.



Among the market's best performers, Konica Minolta is rising almost 3 percent, KDDI Corp. is higher by more than 2 percent and Shin-Etsu Chemical is advancing more than 1 percent.



On the flip side, DeNA Co. is down almost 5 percent and JTEKT Corp. is lower by almost 4 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Friday.



U.S. stock markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.



The major European markets closed mixed on Thursday amid thin trading volumes internationally. France's CAC rose 0.5 percent, while the UK's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX edged down 0.02 and 0.05 percent respectively.



Crude oil prices touched fresh two-year highs on Friday following the shutdown of a major crude pipeline from Canada to the U.S. In Asian trades, WTI crude is adding $0.35 or 0.6 percent to $58.37 a barrel.



