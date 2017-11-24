

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Compagnie de Saint-Gobain said , in preparation for the next General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 7, 2018, and based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, its board of Directors unanimously decided to propose the renewal of the Director's term of office of Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar for a period of four years.



If the General Shareholders' Meeting approves the renewal of his term of office, the Board of Directors intends to reappoint Pierre-André de Chalendar as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain.



At the proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain's Board of Directors also decided to co-opt Ms. Dominique Leroy as an independent Director to replace Ms. Olivia Qiu, who resigned as Director, for the remainder of her term of office, until the close of the General Shareholder's Meeting to be held to approve the 2018 financial statements. This co-optation, which takes effect today, will be subject to ratification by the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 7, 2018.



Dominique Leroy is CEO of Proximus, listed on the first market of Euronext Brussels. In addition to this role and her Director's term of office at Saint-Gobain, on January 1st, 2018 she will also serve as an independent member of Ahold Delhaize's Supervisory Board. She will bring to Saint-Gobain's Board of Directors her experience as a non-French executive officer of a listed group, and her operational knowledge of the distribution sector and of digital transformation matters.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX