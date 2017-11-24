

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday with investors treading cautiously following the sell-off in Chinese equities on Thursday and in the absence of overnight cues from Wall Street, which was closed for a public holiday. The Chinese market has recovered following the previous session's sell-off and is modestly lower on Friday.



The Australian market is declining following the sell-off in Chinese equities on Thursday.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 15.80 points or 0.26 percent to 5,970.40, off a low of 5,951.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 12.20 points or 0.20 percent to 6,055.30.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is down 0.5 percent and Rio Tinto is lower by 0.2 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is unchanged despite an increase in the price of iron ore overnight.



Rio Tinto has extended an agreement to sell its Pilbara iron ore to Chinese state-owned steel company Sinosteel.



The big four banks are also weak. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.5 percent.



Oil stocks are also lower. Oil Search is declining 0.2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Santos is adding 0.6 percent.



Gold miners are mixed. Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent, while Evolution Mining is down 0.4 percent.



Crown Resorts said it is in talks over the future of its 62 percent stake in its joint-venture online wagering business CrownBet. The casino operator's shares are losing more than 1 percent.



Village Roadshow said that despite visitation numbers continuing to fall, it is confident it can pay a dividend in 2018. However, the theme parks and cinemas operator's shares are declining almost 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7623, up from US$0.7619 on Thursday.



The Japanese market, which resumed trading following the Labor Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, is losing with investors cautious following the sell-off in Chinese markets on Thursday. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 124.34 points or 0.55 percent to 22,398.81, off a low of 22,381.01 in early trades.



Shares of Mitsubishi Materials are losing more than 8 percent after the company revealed Thursday that inspection data was falsified at three of its subsidiaries.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is down 1 percent, Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent and Canon is down 0.2 percent. Sony is adding almost 1 percent. SoftBank is rising almost 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining 0.2 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.3 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is declining more than 1 percent and Honda is down 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum are lower by almost 1 percent each.



Among the market's best performers, Konica Minolta is rising almost 3 percent, KDDI Corp. is higher by more than 2 percent and Shin-Etsu Chemical is advancing more than 1 percent. On the flip side, DeNA Co. is down almost 5 percent and JTEKT Corp. is lower by almost 4 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also lower, while South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and Hong Kong are modestly higher.



U.S. stock markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.



The major European markets closed mixed on Thursday amid thin trading volumes internationally. France's CAC rose 0.5 percent, while the UK's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX edged down 0.02 and 0.05 percent respectively.



Crude oil prices touched fresh two-year highs on Friday following the shutdown of a major crude pipeline from Canada to the U.S. In Asian trades, WTI crude is adding $0.35 or 0.6 percent to $58.37 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX